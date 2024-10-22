No Restriction On Flags During Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Roadshow: Party Sources

Wayanad: As Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes her electoral debut by filing her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on October 23, the grand old party has decided not to place any restrictions on use of flags of itself or its allies, party sources said on Tuesday.

The decision assumes significance as the absence of flags -- of the Congress and its allies -- during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow earlier this year in Wayanad ahead of the LS polls had led to the CPI(M) accusing the grand old party of being scared of what the BJP might say.

During the 2019 LS poll campaign in the hill district, the green flags of Congress ally IUML outnumbered those of the party and had prompted senior BJP leader Amit Shah to remark that it was difficult to discern whether the roadshow was in India or Pakistan.

In April this year, in the absence of the flags, the BJP used it as an opportunity to contend that the Congress was ashamed of its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). In the roadshow to be held on Wednesday prior to Priyanka filing her nomination papers, there are no restrictions on the use of flags, a party source told PTI.

The nearly two kilometer long roadshow will commence from the new bus stand at Kalpetta here at 11 AM and it will be led by Priyanka along with her brother, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states, the sources said.

Priyanka's mother, Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be present when the roadshow comes to an end. Later, Priyanka will go to the Collectorate to file her nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on social media platform 'X' that the people of Wayanad hold a special place in his heart, and he cannot think of a better representative for them than his sister.

"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, @priyankagandhi. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.

"Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let’s ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love," he said on 'X'. Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Mokeri, a former MLA from the Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode district, is known for his work addressing issues in the agricultural sector. He had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in 2014, significantly reducing the then Congress candidate M I Shanavas's victory margin to around 20,000 votes.

Haridas is a two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation. She is also the state general secretary of the Mahila Morcha. The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad.