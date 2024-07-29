ETV Bharat / bharat

No Respite For Manish Sisodia, Supreme Court To Hear Bail Plea On August 5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on August 5, bail pleas filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in corruption and money-laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the central agencies, submitted before a bench led by Justice BR Gavai that the CBI has filed its response to Sisodia's plea, but it has not come on record.

Raju said that the counter affidavit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is ready and it would be filed soon. Raju contended before the bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, that Sisodia has filed the second special leave petition challenging the same Delhi High Court order and pressed that the same order can't be challenged twice.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sisodia, termed Raju's arguments as "absolutely shocking". Singhvi said it was unfortunate for a prosecutor to say this. The bench was informed that in October last year, the apex court had declined to give any relief to Sisodia in the two cases. Raju also cited the apex court’s order passed on June 4, declining to entertain Sisodia's bail pleas in the cases lodged by the CBI and the ED.

The apex court noted that the period determined in its October order was over and the matter could be heard on merit. The bench scheduled the matter for hearing on August 5 saying, "Let it be heard on merit. Why should we have a hearing at two stages, one for interim and one for final”.