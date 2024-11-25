ETV Bharat / bharat

No Provision To Regularise Contract Teachers In KVs, JNVs: MoS Jayant Chaudhary

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary shared the information in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

MoS Jayant Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

New Delhi: There is no provision to regularise contract teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said on Monday. The minister shared the information in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

"Contractual teachers having requisite qualification as per KVS and NVS norms are engaged on a short-term basis against sanctioned posts vacancies which arise due to transfer, retirement, leave etc from time to time so that the teaching-learning process is not hampered," Chaudhary said.

"There is no provision in KVs (Kendriya Vidyalayas) and JNVs (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas) to regularise the contract teachers as their appointment is a purely temporary measure to protect the academic interests of the students," he added.

