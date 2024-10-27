No Provision Of Digital Arrest In Any Law: PM Modi Warns Against Cyber Arrest Frauds

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned people against the rising cases of fraud in the name of digital arrest or cyber arrest as several people have been duped by con men impersonating CBI, ED or Income Tax Officials. In his monthly radio address--Mann Ki Baat--Prime Minister Modi played an audio clip, which was a recording of a conversation between a victim and a fraudster. The Prime Minister said he did not play the audio clip for information or entertainment, but such cases were cause for deep concern.

“The conversation you just heard pertains to the fraud of Digital Arrest. This conversation is between a victim and a fraudster,” the Prime Minister told the audience. The Prime Minister said these fraudsters use such official designations and converse as fake officers with a lot of confidence.

He told the audience that several listeners of his monthly radio programme wanted to discuss the issue. He also warned the people about the modus operandi of these cyber criminals and asked the listeners to understand the dangerous game played by these gangs.

PM Modi said first these gangs collect so much personal information such as visits to specific places by the victim and details of the activities of a potential victim's family members. “They collect so much information about you that you will be surprised,” he said.

The Prime Minister said in the second stage these gangs create an atmosphere of fear. “Uniform, government office set-up, legal sections...they will scare you so much on the phone...amid the conversation, you will not be able to even think,” he told the audience.

Talking about the third stage of these frauds, PM Modi said these criminals put a lot of time pressure on their victims. “The Third Move-- the time pressure--you have to decide now, or else you will be arrested”-- these people create so much psychological pressure on the victim that one gets scared,” said the Prime Minister. “People from every class and age group fall victim to Digital Arrests. People have lost lakhs of rupees earned through their hard work, out of sheer fear.”

Agencies never conduct such investigations over the phone: PM

Talking about the working of investigating agencies, Prime Minister Modi said the law enforcement agencies never conduct their investigation in this manner.

“Whenever you receive such a call, don’t be scared. You should be aware that no investigative agency ever inquires like this through a phone call or a video call,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi outlined three steps for the people to protect themselves against such fraud. “I am enumerating the three steps to Digital Security. These three steps are 'Stop – Think – Take Action. As soon as you get a call, stop... don't panic, stay calm, don't take any hasty steps, don't give away your personal information to anyone; if possible take a screenshot and record it for sure,” he told the audience.

The Prime Minister said after stopping from taking immediate steps, people should think and then take the third step, which is to take action against these fraudsters by calling the authorities concerned. He said: “Dial the national cyber helpline 1930, Report on cybercrime.gov.in, inform family and police, and preserve evidence. 'Stop', then 'Think', and then take 'Action', these three steps will become the protector of your digital security.”

No system of digital arrest in any law: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that there was no system like digital arrest in the law. “This is just a fraud, deceit, it is a lie, a gang of criminals and those who are doing this are enemies of society. To deal with the fraud that is going on in the name of digital arrest, all the investigative agencies are working together with the state governments,” said the Prime Minister.

He said a National Cyber Coordination Centre has been set up for synchronisation among these agencies. “Thousands of such fraudulent video calling IDs have been blocked by the agencies. Lakhs of SIM cards, mobile phones and bank accounts have also been blocked,” he said. “Agencies are doing their job, but for protection from scams in the name of digital arrest, everyone must be aware, every citizen is aware. Those who are victims of this kind of cyber fraud should let as many people as possible know about it.

Prime Minister Modi also asked people to use the hashtag #SafeDigitalIndia to create mass awareness. The Prime Minister also urged listeners to involve students in creating awareness against these crimes. “I would also like to urge schools and colleges to involve students in the campaign against cyber scams. We can fight this challenge only with the collective efforts of society,” said the PM.