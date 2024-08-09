ETV Bharat / bharat

No Provision for Creamy Layer in Reservation for SCs, STs in Ambedkar's Constitution: Cabinet

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

The Union Cabinet said that there is no provision for a creamy layer in the reservation for SCs and STs in the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar.

File photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet asserted on Friday that there is no provision for a creamy layer in the reservation for SCs and STs in the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there was a detailed discussion at the cabinet meeting on a recent Supreme Court judgment that made certain suggestions on the reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

He said the Cabinet is of a well-thought-out view that the NDA government is committed towards the provisions of the Constitution. "According to the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar, there is no provision for a creamy layer in the SC-ST reservation," Vaishnaw said. He asserted that the provision for SC-ST reservation should be in accordance with the Constitution.

Asked whether the issue was raised by the minister for social justice and empowerment or the prime minister, Vaishnaw said it is the well-thought-out view of the Cabinet.

