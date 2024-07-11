ETV Bharat / bharat

No Privatisation Of Visakha Steel Plant, Union Minister Kumaraswamy Allays Fears Of Employees

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has clarified amidst speculation that there are currently no plans to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant. He emphasised that any decision regarding the plant's ownership would only be made after obtaining permission from Prime Minister Modi.

Amid speculation about the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant (VSP), Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy stated that there are no immediate plans for privatising the plant.
Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy  addresses the media after paying a visit to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Vizag on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

Visakhapatnam: Amid speculation about the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant (VSP), Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy stated that there are no immediate plans for privatising the plant. He emphasised that any decision regarding its ownership would only be made after obtaining permission from Prime Minister Modi.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy allays fears of employees on privitisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant while speaking to the media in Vizag (ETV Bharat)

During his visit to the Visakha Steel Plant here on Thursday, Kumaraswamy reiterated the strategic importance of the Visakha Steel Plant to India's economic growth. He acknowledged the plant's role in supporting livelihood and its significance as a cornerstone of industrial development in the region. Stressing the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of workers and stakeholders, he assured that steps would be taken to ensure the plant's continued operation and productivity.

Engaging directly with plant officials, including CMD Atul Bhatt and other department heads, Kumaraswamy conducted a comprehensive review of the plant's current status and discussed measures to enhance its efficiency. He expressed confidence that with the support of the Prime Minister, the Visakha Steel Plant would soon operate at its maximum capacity, contributing effectively to national economic objectives.

Accompanied by Minister of State Srinivasavarma, MP Bharat, MLA Palla Srinivas and other public representatives, Kumaraswamy toured various departments of the steel plant. Senior officials briefed the ministers on the operations and challenges faced by the plant, highlighting its critical role in the local economy.

Kumaraswamy's visit was aimed at allaying fears of the potential closure or privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant. His assurances, backed by discussions with top officials and public representatives, underscored the government's commitment to sustaining the plant's operations and supporting its workforce for the benefit of the nation.

