'Don't Hate BJP Members, They're Our Brothers...' Kejriwal's Message Delivered by His Wife Sunita

'No Prison Can Keep Me inside, Will Come Out'; Delhi CM Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Reads His Messages

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conveyed his message to the cadre of the Aam Aadmi Party through his wife Sunita Kejriwal, asserting that he would soon be out and that he would fulfil all the promises he has made to the people of Delhi.

Sunita also sought the blessings for husband from the people of Delhi, following his arrest in an alleged scam in the now scrapped excise policy of Delhi. She read out her husband's message in a video conference, while her husband is being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate which has received the custody of Kejriwal for six days.

Sunita started her video message by addressing the people. “Namaskar, my name is Sunita Kejriwal. I am the wife of Arvind Kejriwal. Your son and your bother, Arvind Kejriwal, has sent a message for you from the jail,” Sunita said.

Sunita, then read out her husband's message, which aimed at spreading positivity among the party members. "I have struggled a lot; this arrest doesn't surprise me. No prison can keep me inside; I will come out and fulfil my promise," Sunita read quoting Kejriwal.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them...Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son," Kejriwal said.

"Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers too," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also appealed his party members to avoid spreading hate against BJP members. "I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon. Yours, Arvind. Jai Hind!" Sunita concluded Kejriwal's message with folded hands.

On Friday, Sunita took to her X handle and condemned Kejriwal's arrest by ED. She wrote a post in Hindi against the Prime Minister and said that the arrest was an act showcasing arrogance of power.

The post read, "Modiji got your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your chief minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows that he is Janardan. Jai Hind."

The ED had on Thursday arrested Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case.