No Power On Earth Can Stop India From Becoming Developed Nation By 2047: Goyal

Mumbai: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation by 2047, with the government taking a series of initiatives to promote the domestic economy, build infrastructure and expand international trade.

Speaking at the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) here, the minister also said today, the world looks upon India with trust and confidence as the country guarantees high-quality talent, skill, goods and services, and a commitment to timely delivery.

From being a participant to now being a principal architect of the fintech world, India leads global initiatives, he added.

"I think no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed and prosperous nation when we celebrate 100 years of independence. And this cannot happen without the adoption of technology, without the digital world keeping abreast with what is happening in the world, without our trade partnerships increasing across the world. And all of this rests on India being looked upon as a trusted partner of the world," the minister said.

Goyal further said when India aspires to be a USD 30, 32 or 35 trillion economy by 2047, "our friends from the finance world can quickly do the math and you will see that achieving this is very much in the realm of possibility...something that we are all collectively committed to achieve".