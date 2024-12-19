ETV Bharat / bharat

No Permission For Haridwar Dharma Sansad: Yati Narasimhanand Announces Padayatra To SC

Narasimhanand said the district administration did not permit the Dharma Sansad on December 19 and arrangements for tents and confectioneries have been removed by them.

A file photo of Yati Narasimhanand (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Haridwar: The proposed Dharma Sansad on Thursday in Haridwar was called off following no approval from the district administration. Expressing displeasure on this, Juna Akhara chief Yati Narasimhanand announced a foot march from Haridwar to the Supreme Court.

Narasimhanand said the district administration did not permit the Dharma Sansad proposed on December 19 and the arrangements for tents and confectioneries for the event have also been removed by them.

He even dared to sacrifice his life if anyone proved his words wrong. During the padayatra, he would tell people about how attempts were being made to suppress the saints from performing their duties.

Narasimhanand said it was unacceptable the way Hindus were persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan. "This Dharma Sansad has been organised only to discuss that we should not become victims of Islamic jihad, our children should not become their victims. We have been organising Dharma Sansad at different places and this is the third time a Dharma Sansad is being organised in Haridwar. But permission has not been given by the administration to hold it," he said.

It is worth noting earlier in 2021 a Dharma Sansad was organised in Haridwar. During this, speakers Narasimhanand, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi (now Jitendra Narayan Singh Sengar) and Swami Dineshanand Bharti were also accused of delivering hate speech and were arrested by police.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Narasimhanand sought permission to organise a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar. In the letter, written in blood he said the Haridwar administration was not permitting him to organise a Dharma Sansad and requested Dhami's intervention.

TAGGED:

