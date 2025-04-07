"No Online Test but...": Centre's Assurance To Supreme Court On NTA 'Lapses' In NEET-UG 2024; Case Closed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday brought the curtains down on a matter in connection with the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), in conducting NEET-UG last year, after the central government assured the implementation of exam reforms, which were suggested by an expert panel.

The only suggestion that the government was opposed to was conducting online exams, citing the infrastructure challenges.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench considered the compliance report submitted by the Centre on the issue and the submissions by the union government.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before the bench that the government has accepted all the suggestions of the seven-member panel, except one--NTA conducting online NEET exams--for the time being.

“Over 26 lakh students take up NEET across India and the government will have to ascertain availability of internet and computers… this will take some time,” he said, “but the report has been accepted”.

Mehta contended before the bench that the matter can be disposed of as nothing survived in it. After noting the developments in the matter, the bench decided that no further order was required and disposed of the matter.

On August 2, last year, the bench refused to cancel the contentious NEET-UG of 2024. The apex court had said that there was no sufficient material on record to indicate a systemic leak or malpractice compromising the integrity of the examination.

The apex court had expanded the remit of the seven-member expert panel, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Radhakrishnan, to review NTA's functioning and recommend exam reforms to make the NEET-UG, transparent and free from malpractices. Aside from Radhakrishnan, other panel members were Randeep Guleria, B J Rao, Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal and Govind Jaiswal.

On January 2, Mehta said the Centre-appointed committee filed its report and assured that the government would implement all of the panel's recommendations.

Over 23 lakh students took up the NEET-UG in 2024 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.