No One Will Be Spared, Our Govt Will Find Out Every Terrorist And Their Handlers And Punish Them, Vows Amit Shah In Delhi

New Delhi: Amid nationwide outrage and call for revenge over Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed that his government would track down every terrorist and their handlers and bring them to justice.

"They (the terrorists and their handlers) should not think that they have been successful in their mission by killing innocent civilians. It is not over. We will find each and every conspirators and punish them," said Shah while addressing a function in the national capital commemorating the 35th death anniversary of legendary Bodo leader Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

Referring to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and their kins, the home minister said, "I want to tell all families of the victims that 140 crore citizens across the country are feeling the same pain."

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero tolerance against terrorism, Shah said that whether it is in Northeast, Naxal-infested areas or in Jammu & Kashmir, his government will defeat all such elements. "No one will be spared. We will remove terrorism from every nook and corner of the country. The whole world is standing with India in this fight," said Shah.

On development activities in northeast region, the home minister said that ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power, the entire northeast has marked significant growth in all spheres. "When I became the home minister in 2019, our Prime Minister asked me to concentrate on the issues of Northeast and after months of negotiations and talks the historic Bodo peace accord was signed in 2020," said Shah.

He further said that 96 percent of the clauses of the Bodo accord have been implemented. "I request Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take initiative so that the remaining clauses of the Bodo accord are implemented, before the next year's Assembly election in Assam," said Shah.

The home minister further asserted that Assam has become the point of attraction for industrialisation. "People are visiting Assam even for health check-up. Several hundreds of industries are in the pipeline to invest in Assam. Entire northeast is an important part of India and a source of development of the country," said Shah.

On Thursday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) renamed a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg, as a mark of tribute to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's legacy. During the event, Shah dedicated the stretch to public and also unveiled a statue honouring the legacy of the visionary Bodo leader and social reformer.

Fondly known as the Father of the Bodo People, Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, throughout his life, worked tirelessly for the rights, identity, and upliftment of the Bodo community. The renamed stretch is an 835-metre-50 ft wide road located near Kailash Colony Metro Station, passing alongside the Bodoland Guest House.