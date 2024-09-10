No One Should Retire in Politics: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: There is no retirement in politics, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday as the 82-year-old encouraged politicians to work till their last breath in the service of the people and the country.

Speaking at the launch of senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde's memoir, "Five Decades in Politics", written with journalist-author Rasheed Kidwai, here in the capital, Kharge said the 83-year-old leader shouldn't see himself as a retired man as he still has a crucial role to play in strengthening the Congress party and spreading its ideology to the masses.

"You are 82-83 only.. Look at Morarji Desai. I believe no one should retire from politics. Those who have faith in their ideology, want to serve the nation, want to serve their community, then you have to work till your last breath and awaken the people of your country," Kharge said.

Morarji Desai became India's oldest prime minister at the age of 81 in 1977.

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, clarified that none of it should be done seeking a ministry or other plush positions but as a "return gift" to the people of the country and the political party that nurtured you all this long.

"Whatever one has learnt in his life or whatever one has achieved, eventually you have to return it to the people," he added, hoping that Shinde will continue to work for the party where he achieved so much in his five-decades-long illustrious career.

Apart from being the Maharashtra CM from 2003 to 2004, Shinde has held some of the highest offices in the land, including the position of Union home minister from 2012-2014, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2004-2006, All India Congress Committee general secretary and the UPA's vice-presidential candidate.

Kharge also praised Shinde for his positive demeanour, saying he went about his business with an ever-present smile on his face, and did his work quietly without Tom tomming about it.

He argued that this quality of Shinde is rather rare in today's time when some people, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are all talk and no action.

"He (Shinde) had amazing patience. I, frankly speaking, get angry very easily, and can't stop myself when I see injustice happening anywhere. But not him, Shinde ji is ever smiling.

"To have that kind of attitude for 50 years is very difficult and he managed to do that. Not for nothing, he became chief minister, home minister, governor and achieved so much in his life," he added.

Shinde, on the occasion, thanked Congress party and especially the late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for mentoring and guiding him all the way.

"I have no words to thank Sonia Gandhi for what all she did for me. Because to make the decision to appoint a scheduled caste as the chief minister in Maharashtra was not an easy thing to do, and only someone like Sonia Ji could do that... There is just so much that the party did for me," he noted, adding that he hopes the book will work as an inspiration to others.

The book launch was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. The book, priced at Rs 599, is published by HarperCollins India.