No New Registration Under Mahtari Vandan Yojana: Chhattisgarh Govt Informs Assembly

Raipur: The government informed the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly that there will be no new registration under the Mahtari Vandana Yojana, and no decision has been taken on the next phase.

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade said, "Applications were accepted in the prescribed format till February 2, 2024, and the process of new applications under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana has not been started after February 20, 2024. It's not possible to tell the fixed date, as no decision has been taken regarding the next phase of the scheme."

Rajwade also released the district-wise list of the applications received by the government under the scheme. The government has informed that under Sushasan Tihar, 1.36 applications were for enlisting names in the Mahtari Vandana scheme, which have been disposed of, barring one from Dantewada.

Congress MLA Raghavendra Singh said, "The government is lying to the public. The Women and Child Development Minister has told the assembly that no new names have been added to this scheme after April 1, 2024. Recently, a total of 1,35,884 applications were received under Sudarshan Tihar, and the government has informed in a written reply that 1,35,883 applications have been disposed of and one has been rejected. This is an oversight of public interest."

"If, according to the government, only one application out of over 1.35 lakh was rejected, then the rest must have been accepted. Yet, the government continues to say no new names were added after April 1, 2024. This way, the government is depriving the daughters of Chhattisgarh of their rightful benefits of the schemes meant for them," he added.

Senior journalist Uchit Sharma said, "The scheme has become a bone of contention for the government. The amount of expenditure being incurred for it is worsening the budget situation. This government was formed on the promise of this scheme, but now the problem of doling out money for the scheme has cropped up."

"Such free schemes are never effective for the interests of the state, as it is not right to burden the state with debt just to form a government. But this is what the government is doing, inflating the state's debt burden. It is natural for Congress to be vocal on this issue, and the government is hesitant to take steps as the budget problem is now clearly visible," he added.