No Need To Panic, Jammu Kashmir Hospitals Fully Prepared For Any Eventuality: Health Minister Sakina Itoo

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following heavy shelling from across the border, over a dozen people living near the Line of Control (LoC) have been killed, and several others injured.

In response to the emergency, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have put all hospitals on high alert, with comprehensive preparations in place to handle any crisis.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo said that hospitals, which fall under the health directorates of Kashmir and Jammu, as well as those affiliated with various state-run medical colleges, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, and SKIMS Bemina, have been fully prepared to respond to any eventuality.

“Additional arrangements have been made given the ongoing conflict. Mini Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and separate wards have been set up, special teams of doctors and paramedics have been mobilised, and adequate supplies of medicines have been ensured,” Sakina said. “Blood banks have been put on alert to maintain availability, and special helplines and control rooms have also been established,” she said.

According to her, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is personally overseeing the health department’s response during this crisis.

Sakina emphasised that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was closely monitoring the situation and reassured the public that “there is no cause for panic”. She urged citizens to remain calm and exercise patience in these trying times.

Jammu and Kashmir has eight border districts—three in the Kashmir Valley and five in the Jammu division—that are particularly vulnerable to cross-border shelling and civilian casualties. Hospitals in these areas have been equipped with the necessary medical infrastructure to ensure the timely treatment of the injured.

“Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, a key healthcare institution in the region, is fully prepared to handle any medical emergencies stemming from the border situation. It has operational ICUs equipped with ventilators and monitors, over 200 designated emergency beds, ample stock of medicines, and additional medical staff providing round-the-clock care, especially to shelling victims,” the minister explained.

She further claimed that health facilities in the border districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, and Samba had also been placed on alert, with similar preparations underway. “Likewise, hospitals in all districts of north Kashmir have been kept in readiness,” she said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a major counter-insurgency operation on the night of May 6–7, targeting several terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. On Wednesday morning, the Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on nine terrorist launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including locations in Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur. These were believed to be hideouts of terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). According to sources, four JeM, three LeT, and two Hizbul Mujahideen hideouts were destroyed in the strikes.

Pakistan retaliated by shelling Indian border areas, killing over a dozen civilians in Poonch and injuring several others. The shelling also caused significant property damage, forcing many residents to relocate to safer areas.