No More Dialogue With Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah Calls For Strong Action After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Jammu: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, said on Monday that he no longer supports talks with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The National Conference chief stated that he now wants the union government to take deterrent steps to ensure that similar attacks do not occur again.

“I used to favour dialogue with Pakistan every time... How will we answer those who lost their loved ones? Are we doing justice? Not Balakot. Today, the nation wants such action to be taken so that these kinds of attacks never happen,” he told reporters here.

“We regret that our neighbour today also does not understand that it has murdered humanity. If they think that by doing this, we will go with Pakistan, we should clear their misunderstanding,” he said.

Speaking about the two-nation theory, Abdullah said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected the two-nation theory in 1947 and aren't ready to accept it even today.

“We did not go with them in 1947, so why will we go today? We threw the two-nation theory into the water at that time. Today, we are also not ready to accept the two-nation theory. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, we are all one... We will give a befitting reply to them,” he added.