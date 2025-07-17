‘No More Cheating’: Farmers To Soon Get Free Helpine To Register Complaints

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture is preparing a framework to redress farmers’ grievances. For this, it will soon introduce a free helpline service to deal with farmers’ grievances and address their concerning issues like exploitation in agri markets, selling of substandard products, unauthorised bio-stimulants, and other frauds.

Highlighting the need for a grievance redressal mechanism for farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The ministry is planning to introduce a toll-free grievance number for farmers.”

“The farmers will be able to report any instances of fraud through a toll-free helpline, which will be officially launched soon. Any kind of deception against farmers will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those found selling substandard seeds or fertilisers. Regarding the unregulated sale of over 30,000 biostimulants, the decisive steps have already been taken, and letters have been sent to Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories urging prompt action,” Chouhan pointed out.

Discussing the farmers' issue, Dharmendra Malik, an expert and farmer, told ETV Bharat, “Kisan Call Centre and other different apps are already available for registering the grievance. The government often changes them or redesigns them, but farmers don’t get proper benefits because farmers face different challenges.”

“The government should make the process farmer-friendly because most of the time, they face difficulties using modern technology when lodging online complaints. During online complaints, farmers don’t understand which key to press as recorded voice messages run fast,” Malik said.

Expressing similar views, another farmer, Amarpal of Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “There are some complaint centres, but the important thing is that every complaint should be resolved on time, and monitoring of these complaints is most important to get better results.”

“We have seen several times that we lodge complaints, but grievances remain as usual because of the centre and state subjects,” he said.

Giving a warning to cheaters, Union Minister Chouhan firmly reiterated, “No farmer should be coerced into purchasing unnecessary or non-beneficial products, and cheating farmers will not be tolerated.”

Speaking on farmers’ grievances, Sukhwinder Kaur, a farmer of Punjab, told ETV Bharat, “Currently, farmers have to visit related offices as per their grievances. For example, if I have a land-related issue, then I have to visit the Revenue Office; for a crop-related issue, then the agriculture office; for the Agri Market issue, then the Mandi Committees, which is a cumbersome process to complain to get a solution.”

“As the ministry is going to introduce a helpline service, I hope it will not be operated by online recorders, but humans should be present there to listen to farmers' issues, and after that, register the complaint and take appropriate steps to redress the issue,” she pointed out.

Chouhan stated, “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan was the largest agricultural initiative of its kind in the world. It brought forth several key insights and paved the way for crop-specific and region-specific consultations aimed at identifying challenges and solutions.”

The ministry has also proposed to explore the idea of setting up affordable fertiliser outlets, similar to Jan Aushadhi Kendras that provide low-cost medicines to the public.

Besides this, under “Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana,” 100 districts will be identified based on three key indicators of low productivity, low cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement. The number of districts in each state and UT will be based on the share of Net Cropped Area and operational holdings. However, a minimum of 1 district will be selected from each state.

Committees will be formed at the district, state, and national levels for effective planning, implementation, and monitoring of the scheme. A District Agriculture and Allied Activities Plan will be finalised by the District Dhan Dhaanya Samiti, which will also have progressive farmers as members. The District Plans will be aligned with the national goals of crop diversification, conservation of water and soil health, self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors, and expansion of natural and organic farming. Progress of the scheme in each Dhan-Dhaanya district will be monitored on 117 key performance indicators through a dashboard on a monthly basis. NITI will also review and guide the district plans, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.