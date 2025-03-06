Sanatana Dharma Row: No More Cases Against Udhayanidhi Without Court’s Permission, Rules SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that no further cases should be registered against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin without its permission while hearing a plea by Stalin for clubbing of criminal cases registered against him across multiple states over his controversial 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks.

Stalin is a well-known film actor and son of Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. At the outset, the CJI said there should not be filing of more complaints regarding the same matter. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta represented the Maharashtra government and senior advocates A M Singhvi and P Wilson represented Stalin.

Mehta was referring to a writ petition filed by one Shaheen Abdullah in which the bench led by the then judge of the Supreme Court Justice KM Joseph in which merely based upon an apprehension that some Hindu leader may use hate speech, the Supreme Court directed several preemptive steps like videography by police etc. He added that the said court, on a complaint by the said petitioner, not only directed registration of FIR by Maharashtra police but also monitored the investigation.

During the hearing, Singhvi contended that in the last hearing, the court had indicated that FIRs could be clubbed and transferred to Karnataka. Singhvi stressed the issue of filing new complaints on the same issue against his client. “Since, the last time the chart…three different states on top later on are Patna, Jammu, Bangalore, Bihar, and the last one is Jodhpur. In Arnab Goswami, Mohammed Zubair, and Nupur Sharma. And, in Nupur Sharma words were much more offensive. Your lordship transferred all cases to the first place (of registration of the FIR)…that is the solution in this case”, submitted Singhvi before the bench.

Mehta said it was the Sanatana Dharma eradication conference. The CJI told Mehta that the court is not getting into the merits of the matter. Even Stalin's counsel opposed Mehta's submissions.

Opposing interjection by Stalin’s counsel, Mehta said, “Why are they ashamed of what is being told. The deputy chief minister says some of the things are not to be dealt with, they have to be eradicated like mosquito, corona, dengue etc…Kindly appreciate if the chief minister of another state would have said a particular religion say Islam should be eradicated”.

The CJI told Mehta that they are not going into the merits of the matter, and “we are only considering whether it should be transferred to one place…we have a very limited issue before us”.

On Mehta's contention, Wilson said all these arguments were tested and writ petitions were dismissed. Mehta said merely because a community which sought to be eradicated does not react in a violent way by threatening. “As an apex court, we would not like to comment on any words. They have an impact on the trial….”, said the CJI. Mehta said irresponsible comments were made by an individual. Opposing Mehta’s submissions, Singhvi said he was speaking for another audience.

The bench issued notice on an intervention application filed by Stalin to the respondents’ including the newly added respondents’ and listed the matter in the week commencing on April 28. The apex court also allowed Stalin’s amendment application issued notice to newly added respondents, and granted liberty to the newly added respondents to file their response.

“Interim order to continue and equally apply to cases now mentioned in the amended writ petition. We also deem it appropriate to direct that no further cases will be registered without permission of this court”, said the CJI.

Mehta said there is one matter pending filed by a public-spirited person that wherever there are similar speeches the court is directing the registration of FIRs, and urged the bench to allow this matter to be heard with this matter. Wilson opposed this submission by Mehta.

The CJI said he is aware of that matter and applications were filed by different parties, and “We have said that we will not come directly into the picture…”. Mehta said not by this bench. The CJI reiterated that the court is not going into the merits and demerits of the case. Mehta said let both matters be heard together. The bench said that it is pending before the court in another matter, and that case is dealing with a larger issue. Mehta said individual facts are being brought before the court. The CJI said the court is not entertaining those individual facts. Mehta said, “Your lordships are not but earlier benches have directed….”. Wilson said politics is different from legal. Mehta, contesting this submission, said this was purely legal.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated'. Likening Sanatana dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, he said it should be destroyed.

Stalin had moved the apex court seeking the consolidation of 3 FIRs and five complaints filed in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and the transfer of the same to one of the criminal courts/ police stations.