No More Budgetary Allocation For India’s Smart City Mission: Centre

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Asserting that there will be no further financial allocation for the smart city mission, the Centre on Monday stated that no budgetary outlay has been made for the mission in the current financial year.

As many as 427 projects amounting to Rs 10,718 crore are yet to be implemented in different cities across the country even as the much-hyped smart city mission crossed its deadline of March, 2025.

Informing about the present status of India’s smart city mission in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that as on July 11, 2025, in the 100 cities selected under Smart Cities Mission (SCM), out of a total 8,063 projects amounting to Rs 1,64,695 crore, 7,636 (95 per cent) amounting to Rs 1,53,977 crore have been completed and the remaining 427 amounting to Rs 10,718 crore are ongoing.

Under SCM, the Central Government has a total outlay of Rs 48,000 crore for the 100 cities. SCM has its financial closure on March 31, 2025 and there is no budgetary outlay for the current financial year.

“As on March 31, 2025, the cities have been able to claim central financial assistance of Rs 47,459 crore (99 per cent of the total Central share allocation). The States and Union Territories are reported to have utilized Rs 45,881 crore (97 per cent of the total Central share claimed),” he said.

As apprised by the Smart Cities, the challenges encountered in implementing smart city projects include, inter-alia, legal issues, delay in obtaining clearances from different departments, land acquisition, construction in hilly areas, challenges in vendor and resource availability in small and medium cities, centralization of decision making in few cities, utilization of full capacity of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) with integration of all municipal departments and agencies, frequent changing and dropping of projects, Sahu said.

In another reply, Sahu said 10 cities of Uttar Pradesh including Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi have been selected under the Smart Cities Mission in Uttar Pradesh.

“As on July 11, 2025, out of 893 projects amounting to Rs 21,156 crore, 883 projects (99 per cent of total projects) amounting to Rs 20,832 crore have been completed and the remaining 10 amounting to Rs 324 crore are ongoing,” he said.

Smart city projects in Aligarh, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and three in Saharanpur will be completed by December this year. “Construction of road with retaining wall along the left bank of river Paodhoi and Dhamola near merging point to provide the connectivity with the newly proposed bridge in the upstream of Dehradun-Ambala Road crossing worth Rs 5 crore in Saharanpur will be completed by January 2026,” said Sahu.

Referring to the smart cities in Haryana, Sahu said that two cities, including Faridabad and Karnal have been selected under SCM in Haryana. “As on July 11, 2025, out of 161 projects amounting to Rs 1,980 crore, 137 (85 per cent of total projects) amounting to Rs 1,543 crore have been completed and the remaining 24 amounting to Rs 437 crore are ongoing,” Sahu said.

Of the total 24 smart city projects in Haryana's Karnal and Faridabad, majority are likely to be completed by December this year. A few including rehabilitation of main drain no-1 from RD 02 to 12000 in Karnal worth Rs 13 crore, redevelopment of sports facilities at Karnal Stadium worth Rs 24.32 crore and Development of two collateral road at Sani mandir and sector 28 main road in Faridabad will be completed by April next year.

Smart City Mission

The Narendra Modi Government had launched the Smart Cities Mission on June 25, 2015 for a period of five years. The main objective of the Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and give a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ‘smart solutions’. A total number of 100 cities have been selected for development as smart cities.

Timeline

At least 100 cities were selected at different timelines during three years from 2015 to 2018 with year of completion being 2023. The Mission was later extended to June, 2024. Ironically, when the June, 2024 timeline failed, the central government announced another timeline of March 31, 2025 to complete the project.