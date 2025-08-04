ETV Bharat / bharat

No More Arbitrary Fee Hikes In Private Schools, Delhi Govt To Table Regulation Bill In Assembly Today

Once passed, this bill is expected to bring much-needed relief to parents of children studying in as many as 1677 private schools in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta (File/ANI)
Published : August 4, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, the Delhi government is set to introduce a new bill in the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, beginning on Monday, with an aim to provide relief to parents.

The proposed Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation Bill, 2025, aims to make school fee regulation transparent and accountable. The decision of the government comes in response to several complaints by parents who had met chief minister Rekha Gupta alleging that schools were increasing fees without any approval from the Directorate of Education.

What The Bill Proposes

The bill lays out a three-tier structure for regulating fee hikes, involving committees at the school, district, and state levels.

A school-level fee regulation committee will be formed, comprising parents, Principal and teachers. Parents and teachers will be selected through a lottery system. The school director will attend all meetings as an observer.

This panel must submit its report within 30 days, determining if and how much the fees should be increased for the next three academic years, based on 18 factors such as grade of the school, pay scale of teachers, quality of lab and library facilities, whether library is digital, etc.

If the school-level committee fails to submit its report in time, the matter goes to a district-level committee, headed by a Deputy Director from the Directorate of Education, including a chartered accountant, two teachers and two parents (again selected by lottery). This panel must come up with its report within 30-45 days.

If no consensus is reached, a state-level committee headed by a government-appointed chairperson and including educationists, CA, parent representatives, and school and education directorate representatives would take the final decision.

As per sources, those schools which increase fees without following due process may face penalty between Rs one lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Charges Covered Under The Bill

(i) Tuition fees (for compulsory courses)

(ii) Session fee (cannot exceed one month's tuition fees)

(iii) Library fee

(iv) Laboratory fee

(v) Vigilance Fund (for maintenance/repair of lab equipment)

Moreover, every school must form a five-member school-level fee regulation committee by July 15 every academic year. The committee must include Chairperson (nominated by school management), Secretary (School Principal), three teachers (selected by lottery), five parents (selected by lottery from Parent-Teacher Association) and observer (representative from the Directorate of Education). The panel should have at least one member from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

The list of committee members must be displayed on the school's notice board and website within seven working days, and a copy sent to the authorities.

Rules For The Panel

  • Schools must display the names of committee members on the school’s notice board and website within 7 working days of forming the committee.
  • A copy of this list must also be sent to the education department.
  • At least one member must belong to SC, ST, or socially/educationally backward classes.
  • At least two members must be women.
  • The committee's term will be one academic year.
  • A parent cannot be selected for the committee for more than two consecutive years and will be ineligible for two years afterward.
  • The committee must meet at least once before August 15 every year.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, who will table the bill, said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to good governance and transparency. "The bill is part of the government's efforts, under the Chief Minister's direction, to provide good governance and relief to parents of children studying in 1677 private schools in Delhi. It is a major step towards ensuring accountability in operations of private schools."

