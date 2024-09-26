'No More Adjournments': SC To Hear On January 15 Godhra Train Burning Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear on January 15 the appeals filed by the Gujarat government and several other convicts in connection with the 2002 Godhra train burning case. On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state.

A bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari made it clear to the counsel that no adjournment will be given in the matter on the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the Gujarat government counsel requested the bench to adjourn the matter, as she had to argue before another bench in a death penalty-related matter.

The bench, also comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal, said it will first need to understand the cases of the individuals and also what is the prosecution's case, and then it would have to ascertain the roles.

The bench said the hearing in the matter will take at least three days. The bench made it clear that it will not adjourn the matter on the next date and, taking into consideration Gujarat government counsel’s request, listed the matter for hearing on January 15, 2025.

Earlier, the state government had informed the apex court that the trial court had sentenced 11 convicts to death and 20 others were sentenced to life in the case. Later, the High Court upheld 31 convictions in the case and commuted the death penalty of 11 convicts to life term. The Gujarat government moved the apex court against the High Court’s decision in 11 convicts and many convicts also moved the apex court challenging their conviction.