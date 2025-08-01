ETV Bharat / bharat

Surrogacy Scandal In Secunderabad: 'No Medical Documentation Provided To Child-Seeking Couples'

Hyderabad: "The smile on every face below defines our commitment towards success. We helped 100’s of couples to fulfil their dream of having a child since 1999." One can see these words on the website of Universal Srusthi Fertility Center that was busted for operating surrogacy scandal by the Gopalapuram Police in Secunderabad last week.

As the probe is ongoing, a remand report on the case filed by the police reveals shocking details on the illegal fertility center that cheated many couples in the name of providing test-tube babies. Pertinently, the couples seeking children were not provided with any medical documentation for their fake services.

The scandal reeks of fake surrogacy, exploitation of couples, and illegal baby trafficking. According to the remand report, Namrathaa, posed herself as Chief Fertility Specialist, orchestrated a well-organized racket that preyed on couples and handed over illegally procured children under the guise of surrogacy.

The court has remanded Namrathaa in five-day police custody starting Friday, while police have also filed a petition seeking custody of co-accused Jayant Krishna and Dhanasari Santoshi.

The police report submitted to the court states that the racket lured couples to the Visakhapatnam branch of the Hospital and convinced that they will provide surrogacy.

The couple's eggs and sperm were collected at the Secunderabad center by lab technician Gollamandala Chenna Rao.

Dr. Nargula Sadananda, associated with Gandhi Hospital, another accused in the case administered fertility-related drugs to the victims.

Victims were made to believe that a surrogate was pregnant with their child and were charged lakhs of rupees as additional costs.