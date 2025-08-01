Surrogacy Scandal In Secunderabad: 'No Medical Documentation Provided To Child-Seeking Couples'

Hyderabad: "The smile on every face below defines our commitment towards success. We helped 100’s of couples to fulfil their dream of having a child since 1999." One can see these words on the website of Universal Srusthi Fertility Center that was busted for operating surrogacy scandal by the Gopalapuram Police in Secunderabad last week.
As the probe is ongoing, a remand report on the case filed by the police reveals shocking details on the illegal fertility center that cheated many couples in the name of providing test-tube babies. Pertinently, the couples seeking children were not provided with any medical documentation for their fake services.
The scandal reeks of fake surrogacy, exploitation of couples, and illegal baby trafficking. According to the remand report, Namrathaa, posed herself as Chief Fertility Specialist, orchestrated a well-organized racket that preyed on couples and handed over illegally procured children under the guise of surrogacy.
The court has remanded Namrathaa in five-day police custody starting Friday, while police have also filed a petition seeking custody of co-accused Jayant Krishna and Dhanasari Santoshi.
The police report submitted to the court states that the racket lured couples to the Visakhapatnam branch of the Hospital and convinced that they will provide surrogacy.
The couple's eggs and sperm were collected at the Secunderabad center by lab technician Gollamandala Chenna Rao.
Dr. Nargula Sadananda, associated with Gandhi Hospital, another accused in the case administered fertility-related drugs to the victims.
Victims were made to believe that a surrogate was pregnant with their child and were charged lakhs of rupees as additional costs.
The report further reveals that instead of facilitating surrogacy, the racket's agents Sanjay and Nandini used to buy newborns from women in Assam, who were then handed over to the unsuspecting couples.
The scandal came to light after a couple from Rajasthan grew suspicious and conducted a DNA test on their surrogate son, which confirmed the child was not biologically related to them. That child has since been placed in a children’s home.
Namrathaa reportedly showered expensive gifts and monetary incentives on those who supported her illicit activities.
Kalyani, a key accused who facilitated the sale of children, was rewarded with profit shares and allowed to stay in a seaside flat in Maharanipet, Visakhapatnam, property linked to the illegal earnings.
The license for the Visakhapatnam center expired in 2023 and was never renewed, yet operations continued.
Authorities are expanding the investigation into this widespread surrogacy scam.
The case has sparked outrage and concern over the exploitation of vulnerable families and the failure to regulate illegal fertility clinics.
