'No Material Outweighs Liberty Granted By HC': SC Affirms Bail to Alleged Maoist Financer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by the Centre challenging bail granted to an alleged Maoist financer and sympathiser, saying that the government could not bring on record overwhelming material which outweighs liberty granted by the high court.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, emphasizing on the importance of liberty, declined to set aside an order passed by the Jharkhand High Court on January 30, 2023, enlarging accused Mrityunjay Kumar Singh on bail. It was alleged that Singh was involved in an attack on a patrol party in 2019, leading to the death of four personnel.

The bench cited an observation made in Vaman Narain Ghiya v. State of Rajasthan, (2009), where it was held that “the law of bail, like any other branch of law, has its own philosophy, and occupies an important place in the administration of justice and the concept of bail emerges from the conflict between the police power to restrict liberty of a man who is alleged to have committed a crime, and presumption of innocence in favour of the alleged criminal”.

The apex court said that the high court, after scrutinising the entire material on record, recorded a finding that Singh’s name did not figure in the initial FIR registered or in the statements of witnesses and most of the statements disclosed the absence of the respondent’s name being taken or any overt act being attributed against the respondent.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the respondent, had submitted that the high court had rightly set aside the order of the special judge by granting bail to his client 15 months ago. Luthra stressed that even after lapse of more than 1 year and 3 months, there being no allegation on the conditions of bail having been violated, itself is a good ground for non-interference with the order of bail granted by the high court.

The bench, in a verdict delivered on May 10, said that the prosecution did not claim that any bail condition was violated by Singh or there has been infraction of the conditions so imposed. “In the absence of there being a strong prima facie case on the conditions of the bail having been violated, it would not be appropriate for the said order being reversed or set aside after a lapse of fifteen (15) months”, said Justice Kumar, who authored the verdict on behalf of the bench.

Justice Kumar said: “That apart, we are of the considered view that there is no other overwhelming material on record to set aside the order granting bail which outweighs the liberty granted by the High Court under the impugned order”.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M Nataraj, representing the Centre, argued that Singh was a key partner of a construction firm M/s Santosh Construction and was closely associated with Regional Commander of CPI-Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu and provided financial as well as logistics support for the terrorist activities.

"It is further contended that Singh has been in conspiracy with the cadres of CPI (Moist) and he had been supporting them not only by giving financial aid to the proscribed terrorist organization but also by managing the terrorist fund through showing dubious entries and investments in his company/firm’s accounts," the ASG argued.

Nataraj stressed that Singh is an active supporter and sympathiser of the proscribed terrorist organization and is directly connected to the incident which led to the killing of four police personnel of the Jharkhand police. He said that the search at the house of the respondent had yielded in recovering unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2.64 crores for which there was no plausible explanation.

“Respondent having been enlarged on bail conditionally and the conditions so stipulated having not been violated and undisputedly the appellant-state having not sought for cancellation of the bail till date would be the prime reason for us not to entertain this appeal”, said Justice Kumar, dismissing Centre's appeal against the high court order.

The apex court said: “we are of the considered view that interference is not warranted. However, to allay the apprehension of the prosecution, it would suffice to observe that the prosecution would be at liberty to seek for cancellation of the bail in the event any of the conditions being violated by the respondent”.