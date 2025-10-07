ETV Bharat / bharat

No Manipulation Or Dirty Business Happening In Air India Plane Crash Probe: Aviation Minister Naidu

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12. His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash.

Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB's final probe report to know what exactly happened. "There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules...," he said. The minister also said it will take some time for the final AAIB report into the crash and added, "We don't want to pressure them into coming up with some history report".

He was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch function in the national capital. In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12.

AAIB, in its preliminary report released on July 12, had said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.

On September 22, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) urged the government to order a judicial probe into the Air India Dreamliner crash, alleging that the ongoing investigation is "compromised" and should be halted. FIP represents around 5,500 pilots. On August 29, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner, demanded a 'formal investigation' by the central government.

In a letter to the civil aviation secretary and AAIB Director General, 91-year-old Pushkaraj said that selective leaks about the accident have led to speculation that Sumeet (56) was under tremendous psychological pressure and, therefore, was contemplating committing suicide.