No Major Violence In Manipur In Last 3 Months, Comprehensive Strategy Chalked Out: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Stating that in the last three months there was no major violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reiterated that his government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to bring peace in the volatile State.

“We are working on a four-pronged strategy to stop violence in Manipur,” Shah said while talking to the reporters on the sideline of the completion of 100-days of Narendra Modi 3.0 government.

He said, “In the last 100 days, we have started fencing the Indo-Myanmar border and 30 km has already been fenced. We will fence the 1500 km border with Myanmar. Budget for the purpose has already been sanctioned.”

Shah said that to maintain law and order, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been strategically deputed. “We have closed free regime movement between India and Myanmar. We are also in talks with both the community in Manipur (Kuki and Meitei),” said Shah adding “We hope in the coming days everything will be controlled.”

The claim made by Shah comes against the backdrop of ongoing violence in Manipur which has witnessed the use of drones and RPGs to attack the other side in the violence. At least three persons have been killed and several others were injured in the drones attack.

Stating that violence in Manipur is not related to insurgency or terrorism, Shah said, “Terrorism in Northeast has almost ended. Recently, we have signed a peace accord with National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) as well as All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF). And now only one terrorist organisation (NSCN-IM) is left in the Northeast with whom we are in talks.”