No Major Safety Concerns Found During Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet Surveillance: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a recent check of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety issues.

No Major Safety Concerns Found During Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet Surveillance: DGCA
No Major Safety Concerns Found During Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet Surveillance: DGCA
Published : June 17, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over Air India reportedly cancelling as many as 66 flights to be operated with Boeing 787 aircraft between June 12 and June 17 in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Tuesday said that a recent surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety issues. The inspection was carried out following the fatal crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner which was bound for London from Ahmedabad on June 12 afternoon.

"The recent surveillance conducted on Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns. The aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards," PTI reported quoting DGCA statement.

The aviation watchdog, however, raised concerns over the recent maintenance-related issues at Air India and directed the airline to boost coordination among its departments. Shockingly, it was revealed by DGCA that between June 12 and June 17, Air India cancelled 66 flights that were scheduled to be operated using Boeing 787 aircraft. During this period, the airline operated 248 flights with B787. To address the maintenance-related issues, DGCA has issued certain directions to the Tata Group-owned airlines. "The airline was advised to strengthen internal coordination across engineering, operations, ground handling units and ensure availability of adequate spares to mitigate passenger delays resulting from such issues and strictly adhere to regulations," the statement read.

Reportedly, the regulator has also recommended implementation of a more systematic and real-time defect reporting mechanism to ensure that operational and safety-critical departments receive timely updates. This is expected to enhance overall decision-making and reduce downstream disruptions.

Air India currently operates 33 Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft; and overall, Air India and Air India Express operate over 1000 flights daily.

Following the plane crash in Ahmedabad, the DGCA had ordered surveillance of the 787 fleet. On Tuesday, DGCA held a high-level meeting with senior officials from Air India and Air India Express, which collectively operate over 1000 daily flights across domestic and international routes.

"The purpose of the meeting was to assess operational resilience and reaffirm both carriers' adherence to safety standards and passenger service regulations. A total of seven key focus areas were discussed during the session, centred on maintaining regulatory compliance and enhancing operational reliability," stated DGCA.

