No Major Safety Concerns Found During Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet Surveillance: DGCA

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over Air India reportedly cancelling as many as 66 flights to be operated with Boeing 787 aircraft between June 12 and June 17 in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Tuesday said that a recent surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety issues. The inspection was carried out following the fatal crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner which was bound for London from Ahmedabad on June 12 afternoon.

"The recent surveillance conducted on Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns. The aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards," PTI reported quoting DGCA statement.

The aviation watchdog, however, raised concerns over the recent maintenance-related issues at Air India and directed the airline to boost coordination among its departments. Shockingly, it was revealed by DGCA that between June 12 and June 17, Air India cancelled 66 flights that were scheduled to be operated using Boeing 787 aircraft. During this period, the airline operated 248 flights with B787. To address the maintenance-related issues, DGCA has issued certain directions to the Tata Group-owned airlines. "The airline was advised to strengthen internal coordination across engineering, operations, ground handling units and ensure availability of adequate spares to mitigate passenger delays resulting from such issues and strictly adhere to regulations," the statement read.

Reportedly, the regulator has also recommended implementation of a more systematic and real-time defect reporting mechanism to ensure that operational and safety-critical departments receive timely updates. This is expected to enhance overall decision-making and reduce downstream disruptions.