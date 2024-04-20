'No Machines for Weighing Passengers' Luggage at Railway Stations'

New Delhi : There is a rule in the Indian Railways to issue challan on luggage weighing more than the maximum limit permitted to the passenger but ironically most of the stations have no weighing machines for the purpose following which several offenders often skip proper checking.

“The staff conducts random checks at stations and trains. If they suspect any luggage overweight, they bring the luggage to the parcel area where the weighing machine is available to find out actual weight,” Shivaji Maruti Sutar, Director (P&I), Railway Board, told ETV Bharat.

“It is not possible to check each and every passenger’s luggage as a large number of people come to the station at the same time. If we start checking the weights of all luggage, a large number of people will accumulate at the checking area which will turn into a chaotic situation,” Sutar said.

Explaining the mechanism of checking of luggage, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, “There is no such passenger luggage weigh machine in the Central Railway.”

Being asked about the method how they identify the extra weigh luggage, Nila said, “The checking staff make a guess of the passenger’s luggage with naked eye the after seeing its size then they bring them to a parcel area which is generally situated extreme end of the platform and weigh their luggage to get the actual weigh.”

Presenting the similar views on the issue, Prem Shankar Jha, PRO Delhi Division, said the passenger luggage weigh machine is not available in the stations. “It is a railway station where a huge number of passengers travel through trains so it is not possible to check each and every luggage weigh here like Airport authorities do.

As per luggage rules, trunks, suitcase and boxes having outside measurement of 100 cms X 60 cms X 25 cms (length x breadth x height) will be allowed to be carried in the passenger compartments as personnel luggage. If these items found outside exceed maximum size then this is required to be booked and carried in the brake van, the minimum charge for luggage is Rs 30.

The luggage with maximum limit of free allowance, marginal allowance is admissible for carriage of luggage in the compartment.

AC first Class- 70kg free allowance, 15 marginal allowance and 150kgs maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance),

AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class- 50kg free allowance, 10kgs marginal allowance and 100Kgs (maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance).

AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car- 40kgs free allowance, 10kgs marginal allowance and 40kgs (maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance).

Sleeper Class-40kgs free allowance, 10kgs marginal allowance and 80 kgs (maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance).

Second Class-35kgs free allowance, 10kgs marginal allowance and 70kgs (maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance).

According to the Railways norms, the passengers are allowed to book and carry excess baggage beyond the free allowance with them in the compartment up to the maximum limit according to reserved respective class after paying the prescribed charge fixed for luggage.

If a passenger is caught at the station with un-booked or partially booked luggage weighing above the maximum limit fixed by the railway, the traveler is charged a fine.