"No Lessons Learned", Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Chennai Train Collision

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the Union government after the Bagmati Express from Mysuru to Darbhanga collided with a goods train near Kavarappettai railway station in Chennai on Friday.

Spotting similarities with the 2023 train accident in Balasore in Odisha that killed 293, Rahul accused that "no lessons are learned". In a post on X on Saturday, he wrote: " The Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident mirrors the horrific Balasore accident—a passenger train colliding with a stationary goods train. Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned. Accountability starts at the top. How many more families must be destroyed before this government wakes up?"

More than half a dozen trains were diverted on Friday night following the accident. Expressing shock over the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was continuously monitoring the rescue operations and confirmed that the injured passengers had been taken to the hospital.

Taking to X, CM Stalin said, "I was shocked to know that there was a train accident in Kavaripettai, Tiruvallur district. As soon as the information was available, I ordered the Hon'ble Minister @Avadi_Nasar and other government officials including the District Collector to go to the accident site."