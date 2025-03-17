'No Legal Validity': Kerala HC Quashes Munambam Judicial Commission

Ernakulam: Kerala High Court has quashed the appointment of the Munambam Judicial Commission, ruling that it had no legal validity. The court's decision followed a petition by the Kerala Waqf Protection Forum, questioning the commission's authority. The court also made it clear that the Waqf Tribunal could not investigate matters concerning the Munambam issue, affirming that the commission's appointment was legally flawed.

The High Court further observed that the state government failed to provide an adequate explanation for the appointment of the commission. While the government had previously stated that the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair Commission was not granted judicial or quasi-judicial powers, it claimed the commission was tasked with the investigation to ascertain facts related to Munambam. The court also pointed out that the commission lacked the authority to direct the government on implementing any of its recommendations.

The forum had called for the cancellation of the commission, which was allegedly investigating the protection of land ownership rights in Munambam. A civil court had already ruled that approximately 104 acres of land in the area was Waqf property. The High Court had earlier raised doubts over the need to appoint another commission, while the given rule existed. Consequently, the commission's activities were suspended following the filing of the petition challenging its validity.

In response to the court's verdict, Justice Ramachandran said the government should take action based on the High Court's decision. Speaking to the media, he emphasised that the details of the verdict were not yet clear and that it was the government's responsibility, not the commission's, to decide whether to accept the judgment or appeal. "The government had not given any Waqf Tribunal powers to the commission," he said adding that the commission had operated for just two months.

Justice Ramachandran further clarified that the commission had no personal interests and maintained that his role was purely to carry out the tasks assigned by the government. He also confirmed that if the court ruled that the commission was unnecessary, the commission's report would not be submitted to the government.