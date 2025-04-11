'No Inherent Right Of A Public Servant To Be Heard Before Lodging FIR': SC Allows Karnataka Government Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a public servant does not have any right to explain the alleged disproportionate assets before filing an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandra on April 8 allowed a plea by the Karnataka government challenging an order passed by the Karnataka High Court on April 25, 2024. The High Court had quashed the entire criminal proceedings initiated against Channakeshava H D, in a disproportionate assets case.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat and advocate Nishanth Patil, represented the Karnataka government. Kamat relied upon a recent three-judge bench decision of the top court in CBI v. Thommandru Hannah Vijayalakshmi, (2021), where it was specifically stated that an accused public servant does not have any right to explain the alleged disproportionate assets before filing of an FIR.

"We are also of the opinion that this is the correct legal position as there is no inherent right of a public servant to be heard at this stage," said Justice Dhulia, who authored the judgment.

The single judge of the High Court was of the opinion that although before lodging of the FIR, orders did come from the Superintendent of Police (SP) but the SP had not conducted any preliminary enquiry before passing his orders and therefore, there was no application of mind by the police officer. The High Court said this would affect the entire proceedings and quashed the FIR.

The FIR was primarily challenged on the ground that there has been a violation of the second proviso to Section 17 of the PC Act which mandates that investigation cannot be done without the order of a police officer not below the rank of a SP in relation to the offence mentioned in clause (b) of sub-section 1 of Section 13.

"This order of the High Court has been challenged by the State of Karnataka before this Court primarily on the ground that a preliminary enquiry visualized under the said proviso is desirable but not mandatory," noted the bench.

The state argued that in the present case, SP had passed an order dated December 4, 2023, under Section 17 of the PC Act and this order was passed on consideration of relevant materials inasmuch as it was passed on the basis of a source report dated October 5, 2023.

The bench noted that there is no provision for a preliminary enquiry under Section 13 or Section 17 of the PC Act, and the second proviso to Section 17 of the PC Act does not speak of a preliminary enquiry.

According to this source report, it was prima facie found that respondent had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the check period i.e. November 11, 1998- September 30, 2023, to the tune of Rs.6,64,67,000. The bench noted that based on this source report, which is nothing but a kind of preliminary enquiry, an order was passed by the SP directing the registration of an FIR against the respondent.

Kamat, relying upon the judgment of the apex court in State of Karnataka v. T.N Sudhakar Reddy (2025), contended that an enquiry before registration of FIR under PC Act is not mandatory.

The counsel, representing the respondent, argued that his client was never given a chance to explain his position before the registration of FIR. He further, argued that FIR has been used as an instrument to harass the public servant and this is a case where no prior notice or hearing was given to the officer (respondent no.1), which could have taken place if a preliminary enquiry had been held.

The top court said it is clear that preliminary enquiry was not mandated in the present case, considering that detailed information was already there before the SP in the form of the source report referred above. "We have also gone through the order passed by the SP, directing registration of FIR against respondent no.1, which reflects that the SP had passed that order on the basis of material placed before him in the form of the source report," said the bench.

Concluding the judgment, the top court said, "considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, we are of the considered opinion that the High Court ought not to have quashed the FIR in the present case".

The public servant, appointed as an assistant engineer in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited in 1998, was promoted to the post of executive engineer in Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation. The allegations were that he had enriched himself illicitly and an FIR with Karnataka Lokayukta, Bangalore Town (Bangalore) was registered on December 04, 2023 under Section 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the PC Act.