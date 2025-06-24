ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Immunity Can Be Sought Citing Participation In Operation Sindoor': SC In Dowry Death Case

The dowry death convict has served as black cat commando in Rashtriya Rifles for 20 years and participated in 'Operation Sindoor'.

'No Immunity Can Be Sought Citing Participation In Operation Sindoor': SC In Dowry Death Case
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : June 24, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to exempt a convict from surrendering in a dowry death case of his wife saying, participating in 'Operation Sindoor' doesn't give him immunity from committing atrocity at home.

A bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran was hearing an appeal filed against an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court had dismissed the man's appeal and upheld his sentence.

During the hearing, the bench made it clear that it is not keen to grant exemption to the man.

The petitioner’s counsel emphasised on his client’s military background and argued that he had participated in Operation Sindoor. “For last 20 years, I have been a black cat commando posted in Rashtriya Rifles….,” the man said.

The bench observed that this doesn't give him any immunity to commit atrocities at home. "This goes to show how physically fit you are and the manner in which you alone could have strangulated your wife….”, observed the bench.

Regarding a prayer seeking exemption from surrender, the bench noted that such protection was reserved for offences carrying lighter punishments. “This is gruesome. The manner in which you strangulated your wife....Exemption from surrendering is in cases where punishment is for six months, one year….”, observed the bench.

After hearing submissions from the petitioner’s counsel, the bench said it can issue notice on the appeal but would not entertain the prayer for protection from surrender. Petitioner’s counsel sought time to surrender.

“Alright. Two weeks’ time granted to the petitioner to surrender….There is no Operation Sindoor now,” said the bench, declining to extend the time any further.

