No Immediate Health Concerns For Shubhanshu Shukla: ISRO

During the 20-day mission, Shukla spent 18 days on the International Space Station, conducting microgravity experiments designed by ISRO as also by NASA.

No Immediate Health Concerns For Shubhanshu Shukla: ISRO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) interacts with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, via video call from New Delhi on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said initial health assessments of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to earth after a 20-day space mission, indicated that he was in stable condition with no immediate concerns. Shukla returned to earth on June 15 when the Dragon Grace spacecraft carrying him and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission splashed down off San Diego coast in California.

Preliminary health checks were carried out on the astronauts on the recovery ship soon after they exited the spacecraft. Later, the astronauts were airlifted by helicopter from the recovery ship to the mainland for further medical evaluations and debriefing sessions. Later, Shukla was flown to Houston for a week-long rehabilitation program to mitigate any adverse effect of microgravity.

"This is being administered by Axiom's flight surgeon and ISRO’s flight surgeon is also participating in this program," ISRO said. The rehabilitation programme includes a series of medical checks especially cardiovascular assessments, musculoskeletal tests and psychological debrief.

The rehabilitation activities also focus on monitoring physical and mental health, addressing any effects of microgravity, and preparing him for a return to normal activities. During the 20-day mission, Shukla spent 18 days on the International Space Station, conducting microgravity experiments designed by ISRO as also by NASA. The astronauts orbited the earth 320 times and travelled over 135.18 lakh kms during their stay in space.

