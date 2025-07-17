ETV Bharat / bharat

No Immediate Health Concerns For Shubhanshu Shukla: ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) interacts with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, via video call from New Delhi on Saturday, June 28, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said initial health assessments of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to earth after a 20-day space mission, indicated that he was in stable condition with no immediate concerns. Shukla returned to earth on June 15 when the Dragon Grace spacecraft carrying him and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission splashed down off San Diego coast in California.

Preliminary health checks were carried out on the astronauts on the recovery ship soon after they exited the spacecraft. Later, the astronauts were airlifted by helicopter from the recovery ship to the mainland for further medical evaluations and debriefing sessions. Later, Shukla was flown to Houston for a week-long rehabilitation program to mitigate any adverse effect of microgravity.

"This is being administered by Axiom's flight surgeon and ISRO’s flight surgeon is also participating in this program," ISRO said. The rehabilitation programme includes a series of medical checks especially cardiovascular assessments, musculoskeletal tests and psychological debrief.