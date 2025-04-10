‘No Hook Or Crook For Delaying Court Proceedings, Respect The Law & Follow Due Process’: SC In Adarsh Co-Op Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the accused are duty bound to cooperate in court proceedings in the cases and trying to cause delay by hook or crook, would certainly amount to causing obstruction in the administration of justice, and "every person would have to abide by the law, respect the law and follow the due process of law".

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale stressed that anticipatory bail should not be granted as a matter of routine, particularly in serious economic offences, involving large-scale fraud, public money or complex financial crimes.

The top court made these observations while allowing 14 appeals of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to the accused in the over Rs 9,000 crore Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society embezzlement case.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on April 9, said that facts that have emerged from the record clearly demonstrate the respondents' in this set of appeals had avoided the execution of the non-bailable warrants even after their anticipatory bail applications were rejected in 2019-2020-2022 by the special court.

The counsel, representing the accused, had argued that their clients were not aware of the proceedings. Declining to accept his contention, the bench said the very fact of their filing anticipatory bail applications before the special court falsifies the submissions that the respondents were not aware of the complaint proceedings filed by the SFIO in the special court.

Justice Trivedi, who authored the 55-page judgment, said, "It is no more res integra that economic offences constitute a class apart, as they have deep-rooted conspiracies involving huge loss of public funds, and therefore such offences need to be viewed seriously."

The bench stressed that they are considered as grave and serious offences affecting the economy of the country as a whole and thereby posing serious threats to the financial health of the country.

It noted that there is no justification coming forth from the respondents as to why, after the rejection of their anticipatory bail applications by the special court, they did not appear before the court and made themselves unavailable at the given addresses furnished by them during the course of the investigation by the SFIO. The bench said the special court was perfectly justified in initiating the proclamation proceedings against the said respondents.

The anticipatory bail applications of the accused were allowed by the High Court only in March-April 2023. "Now, so far as anticipatory bail is concerned, this court has consistently emphasised that anticipatory bail should not be granted as a matter of routine, particularly in serious economic offences, involving large-scale fraud, public money or complex financial crimes," said the bench.

The bench stressed that granting anticipatory bail is certainly not the rule, and the accused, by concealing themselves and thereby attempting to derail the proceedings, would not be entitled to the anticipatory bail. "If the Rule of Law is to prevail in the society, every person would have to abide by the law, respect the law and follow the due process of law," said Justice Trivedi.

The bench said not allowing the courts to proceed further with the cases by avoiding execution of summons or warrants, disobeying the orders of the court, and trying to delay the proceedings by hook or crook would certainly amount to interfering with and causing obstruction in the administration of justice.

The bench said the law aids only the abiding and certainly not those who resist, and when, after the investigation, a chargesheet is submitted in the court, or in a complaint case, summons or warrant is issued to the accused, he is bound to submit himself to the authority of law.

"If he is creating hindrances in the execution of warrants or is concealing himself and does not submit to the authority of law, he must not be granted the privilege of anticipatory bail….," said the bench.

The bench asked high courts to consider issuing non-bailable warrants and initiating proclamation proceedings "seriously and not casually" while hearing the pre-arrest bail pleas of such accused persons.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in the instant case, directed the SFIO to investigate the affairs of 125 companies. The SFIO, after the probe got over, lodged the private complaint before the special court against the accused persons, including the respondents, alleging various serious offences under the Companies Act and the IPC.

Referring to the offence covered under Section 447 of the Companies Act, the bench said it was made cognisable and the person accused of it was not entitled to be released on bail or on his bond, unless the two conditions mentioned in it were satisfied.

The bench said though the special court had taken cognizance of the alleged offences under the Companies Act, including under Section 447, and other offences under the IPC, and even though the non-bailable warrants were issued from time to time against the respondents’, and even though the proclamation proceedings were initiated against them, the high court has passed the impugned orders.

"In none of the impugned orders, the High Court has bothered to look into the proceedings conducted, and the detailed orders passed by the Special Court for securing the presence of the Respondents – Accused. It cannot be gainsaid that the judicial time of every court, even of Magistrate’s Court, is as precious and valuable as that of the High Courts and the Supreme Court," said the apex court.