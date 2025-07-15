ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Holistic Effort By Any Executive Authority To Deal With It', Says Karti Chidambaram On Street Dog Menace

Hyderabad: The Sivaganga Member of Parliament, Karti P Chidambaram, on Tuesday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the persistent problem of street dogs in the country. Reposting a tweet by a journalist, he called the street dog issue 'a national health & safety crisis (sic).' He also highlighted the lack of holistic efforts to tackle this issue nationwide.

Woman Attacked By Stray Dogs In Indore

The original post has a video of a woman being attacked by street dogs in Indore, and says that the woman is a college student who was mauled by four street dogs while heading for an exam early morning.

The 47-second video in the post, captured on a local CCTV camera, shows what appears to be a residential locality and a woman in a red top and blue jeans is seen walking into the frame, before being attacked by four dogs.

Two dogs initially run her down, leading her to stumble and fall down and then two other dogs join in, attempting to maul the woman. The woman is being seen frantically kicking them, making them retreat. However, a few seconds later, as the woman is still on the ground, looking at her injuries, the dogs seem to come back. They're then driven away by another woman, a passerby who stops her vehicle and throws rocks at them before checking on the injured woman.