No Helicopter Services For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims This Year

New Delhi: All helicopter services to and from the Amarnath shrine have been barred this year following intelligence inputs, a senior official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, following the directives from the Home Ministry, has also declared all routes leading to the Amarnath cave shrine a “no-flying zone” from July 1 to August 10, 2025. It also prohibited the use of drones, balloons and all other aviation components.

Meanwhile, an integrated security desk has been set up in the Home Ministry for overall security coordination during the 38-day-long Amarnath Yatra. The desk will coordinate with all security agencies, as well as the Intelligence Bureau (IB). According to the official, the desk will work around the clock and coordinate with all the security agencies and local administration.

This year, the annual Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3, spanning 38 days, which is comparatively shorter than last year’s 52-day pilgrimage. The annual pilgrimage will conclude on August 8.

Following a recent report from the intelligence bureau, jammers will also be deployed to protect the Yatra convoy during its movement. Over 580 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) will be deployed along the Yatra route.

The decision to impose airspace restrictions comes in the wake of heightened terror threat inputs flagged by intelligence agencies, especially after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow.

“Preparations are in full swing to ensure a secure, seamless, and well-coordinated Yatra. Regular high-level coordination meetings are being held with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Divisional Administration, J&K Police, and other CAPFs to review and streamline arrangements related to security, logistics, and overall administration,” the official said.

In a recent review visit, Director General of the central armed police force (CRPF) Gyanendra Pratap Singh personally inspected key sites, including Pahalgam, Jammu, base camps, and Yatri Niwas, to oversee on-ground preparedness and ensure that comprehensive measures were in place for the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, accompanied by Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka, reviewed the security preparedness of the Amarnath yatra. Senior officials from the Army, BSF, CRPF, police and other security agencies were also present in the meeting.

Another official involved with the security arrangements for the Amarnath yatra told this correspondent that the yatra will start from the twin routes, including the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar camp on July 2 and reach the twin base camps at Nuwan on the Pahalgam route and Baltal on the Sonamarg route on the same day.

“Use of facial recognition system, CCTV surveillance and use of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for the pilgrims have already been put in place to ensure peaceful pilgrimage,” the official added.