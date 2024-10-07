'No Govt Formation Till Statehood Restored': Engineer Rashid Urges Political Parties To Unite Ahead Of J&K Assembly Election Results

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the results of the much awaited Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Awami Itehad Party (AIP) chief and Member of Parliament Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, on Monday urged political parties and independents not to form a government until the restoration of statehood.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the counting day for the 90 seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Rashid called for unity among all political factions to press for the return of statehood before considering government formation.

"I thank the people of Kashmir, especially the youth, who supported me despite the propaganda from my political opponents," Rashid said. He criticized the Gupkar Alliance for its inaction over the past five years and urged the INDIA bloc and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to come together on a single agenda.

"Until statehood is restored, all parties should focus on that one goal. They shouldn't form the government until they convey this demand to the Union government. AIP is ready to cooperate with them on this issue," he said.

Rashid emphasized that all political parties should unite and send a clear message to the central government: "Give us statehood, or we will stay away from government formation."

He stressed that whoever forms the next government will have limited powers without the restoration of statehood.

On the controversial remarks by Yati Narsinghanand against the Prophet of Islam, Rashid condemned the statement and questioned the double standards in applying the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). "If you can book me and others under UAPA for social media posts, why hasn't this man or others like him been booked under the same law?" he asked.

When asked about supporting other parties in forming the government, Rashid downplayed the issue. "Government formation is not my priority. Let's wait until tomorrow (Tuesday)," he said. He also criticized the nomination of five members to the J&K Assembly, calling it "against the spirit of the Constitution and democracy." Rashid questioned why these appointments were made through "backdoor means" when people representing these (nominated) too contested elections."

Addressing regional political parties, he asked, "Show me one right that you have secured since 2019."

Rashid also advocated for the resumption of the age-old Darbar Move, the biannual shifting of the J&K government between Jammu and Srinagar, which was recently abolished. "The administration claims it saved the exchequer from a huge burden by ending the Darbar Move, but the fact is, people from both regions are suffering. We demand that this practice be resumed," he said.

The Baramulla MP also expressed concern over the allocation property at J&K House in Delhi, which he claimed most of the property is kept for the residents of Ladakh. "I want to know on what basis the distribution of properties was done. Is this justice? J&K has over two crore people, and Ladakh has only 4 to 5 lakh. Where will our people go if they need to travel out of J&K for treatment, jobs, or travel?" he asked.

Rashid also responded to a claim by Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone that he used to write articles on Rashid's behalf. "I have been booked for promoting separatist ideology through my articles. If Sajad sahab has confessed to writing on my behalf, then the NIA should arrest him instead of me," Rashid quipped.

Welcoming External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet, Rashid expressed skepticism about India-Pakistan relations. "I don't know when and how they became friends. Please don't get Kashmiris killed," he urged.

Engineer Rashid, who was detained for over five years in New Delhi's Tihar Jail, is currently out on bail until October 12.