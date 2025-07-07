‘No Funds, Just My Brothers’: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Insensitive’ Comments On Mandi Crisis Draw Sharp Criticism

Shimla: Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut has evoked sharp criticism from people over her allegedly insensitive remarks about victims of the monsoon floods in the state.

During her visit to her constituency, Mandi, which was the worst affected during the recent rain related incidents, Kangana laughingly said, "I do not have any cabinet, I have two brothers, who keep moving together. This is my cabinet and this is my everything,” when asked about helping the disaster victims .

“I do not have any relief and disaster fund and I do not have many officers. An MP has limited work, which is limited to the Parliament. We tell people again and again, still we reach there with our condolences...,” the actor-turned-politician added.

The BJP MP drew flak for her statement with state cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh saying one does not need a chair for helping people.

"There is no need for a chair to help someone. Whether there is a cabinet or not, it is necessary to have strong will power. I was sad to see how the whole topic was being ridiculed," Singh wrote in a Facebook post.

Netizens too slammed Kangana over her allegedly insensitive remarks about disaster victims.

"Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, after visiting Mandi devastated by cloudburst, laughingly said, she does not have any cabinet ministry, so she cannot help anyone. Imagine if such jokers are elected in the Parliament," a netizen wrote.

Another user wrote sarcastically, "I don't have a cabinet, so I can't help people in disaster relief. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut laughing shamelessly."

"People are buried under the rubble in Mandi, houses are destroyed. But MP Kangana Ranaut is crying that she doesn't have a cabinet! This is Narendra Modi's BJP. Where tears are shed not on the death of the people, but on not getting the chair," said another netizen.

At least 74 people have died while over 100 others have been injured in the hill state since the onset of monsoon on June 20.