No Free Movement In Manipur, Tribal Organisation Warns After Shah's Direction

Guwahati: Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed free movement for people on all roads in Manipur from March 8, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) said no free movement shall be permitted in Kuki-Zo areas until a resolution that respects the community's aspirations is reached.

The decision came as part of an eight-point charter of resolution adopted by the COTU on Monday after Shah on March 1 asked the security forces to take strict action against anyone attempting to create obstructions.

COTU, the umbrella organisation of several tribal bodies, has also decided that the Kuki-Zo people will persist in their demand till separate administration is achieved, with no compromise or surrender.

"The fight for a separate administration will continue through mobilisation, protests and democratic resistance," said a statement issued by the COTU on Monday.

The tribal body has also resolved that the Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, must withdraw his remarks against the separate administration as his engagement with Arambai Tenggol does not dictate the community's future.

The statement further said, "If the government imposes peace without addressing the Kuki-Zo political issue, a complete and irreversible boycott of the ruling government will be enforced."

The tribal organisation, while reiterating its demand for a separate administration, further said the final demand for a separate administration as a Union Territory with legislature is non-negotiable, with no room for retreat or compromise.

In related development, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Tuesday appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate and decisive legal action against the leadership of COTU, accusing it of indulging in a direct affront to the peace and stability of Manipur.

"Direct law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for issuing this inflammatory statement. Ensure strict enforcement of law and order to prevent further incitement and blockades in Manipur. Uphold the democratic fabric of India by reaffirming that no community or group can dictate terms that challenge national integrity," the COCOMI said in a memorandum submitted to Shah.

COCOMI convenor Laikhuram Jayanta said COTU's reckless provocation was a direct affront to the peace and stability of Manipur. "The Government of India must not allow such open defiance of its authority to go unchecked. We reaffirm our commitment to a united Manipur. We demand accountability for those attempting to undermine national sovereignty. We also call upon all democratic institutions, civil society organisations, and responsible citizens to denounce this dangerous separatist rhetoric," said Jayanta.

Stating that COCOMI will not stand idle as elements with divisive intentions attempt to sow discord in the region, Jayanta said the law must prevail, and immediate action is imperative to uphold the integrity of the state.

"COTU’s so-called unbreakable declaration of the Kuki-Zo community is nothing short of a secessionist manifesto that incites unrest, endorses illegal blockade tactics, and openly defies the democratic and constitutional framework of the country. This rhetoric of defiance and extremism, issued on a public platform, warrants immediate legal and administrative intervention," he said.