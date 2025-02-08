ETV Bharat / bharat

No Files, Documents, Electronic Records To Be Moved Out Of Delhi Secretariat: GAD Order

The GAD order issued to various department heads and in-charges said that no files, documents, computer hardware etc. can be taken outside the Delhi Secretariat.

No Files, Documents, Electronic Records To Be Moved Out Of Delhi Secretariat: GAD Order
File photo of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 4:06 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Secretariat, the seat of the city government, was sealed to ensure the safety of official files, documents and computers, with assembly poll results showing a regime change on Saturday, officials said.

On the instruction of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government has issued an order directing all the departments, agencies, and camp offices of the Council of Ministers not to remove any records or files without prior permission from the department.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is all set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping the AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country.

The GAD order issued to various department heads and in-charges said that no files, documents, computer hardware etc. can be taken outside the Delhi Secretariat complex without the department's prior permission.

"It is therefore directed that necessary instructions may be issued to the branch in-charges under the departments and offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure the safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their sections and branches," the order said.

New Delhi: Delhi Secretariat, the seat of the city government, was sealed to ensure the safety of official files, documents and computers, with assembly poll results showing a regime change on Saturday, officials said.

On the instruction of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government has issued an order directing all the departments, agencies, and camp offices of the Council of Ministers not to remove any records or files without prior permission from the department.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is all set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping the AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country.

The GAD order issued to various department heads and in-charges said that no files, documents, computer hardware etc. can be taken outside the Delhi Secretariat complex without the department's prior permission.

"It is therefore directed that necessary instructions may be issued to the branch in-charges under the departments and offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure the safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their sections and branches," the order said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GADDELHI SECRETARIATGENERAL ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.