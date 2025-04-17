No Entry Fee At ASI Monuments On World Heritage Day

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced on Thursday that on the occasion of ‘International Day for Monuments and Sites’, celebrated globally on 18th April, no fee shall be charged on visiting ASI monuments across India.

An official statement said, "This initiative aims to encourage visitors to explore India’s rich cultural heritage. With 3,698 monuments and sites under its protection, ASI is offering this opportunity to reconnect with the country’s historical legacy and architectural marvels."

"This year's theme for 'International Day for Monuments and Sites' is ‘Heritage under threat from disaster and conflicts', where awareness is being spread on safeguarding the heritage sites from natural or manmade disasters, threats or conflicts," the statement added.

The statement further said, "By waiving off entry fee, ASI hope to promote greater public engagement around the importance of conservation and management of our built heritage and how citizens can play an active role in keeping our heritage preserved. After all, as per the Fundamental Duties laid down in our Constitution, it is our collective responsibility to protect these invaluable heritage sites and do our bit to protect them."

Among the known ASI monuments are the Taj Mahal in Agra, the Purana Qila in New Delhi, the Aurangabad Caves, Humayun's Tomb, the Pandava Lena Caves, the Karan Temple and Hoshang's Tomb in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.