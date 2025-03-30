ETV Bharat / bharat

No Eid Prayers At Srinagar's Eidgah, Says Jammu And Kashmir Waqf Board

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq during during his visit to historic Eidgah of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided that the Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers will not be allowed at Eidgah in Srinagar’s downtown area, citing construction work.

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive Member Dr Darakshan Andrabi announced that due to ongoing construction work at Eidgah, Eid prayers will not be held there. The announcement comes hours after Anjuman Auqaf Jamai Masjid Srinagar had declared that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah will be held at 10.00 AM on the day of Eid, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The Auqaf had urged the authorities not to create hindrances after Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chief preacher and Hurriyat Conference chairman, reviewed arrangements at Eidgah today. In a statement, it had hoped that the authorities would not create any interference or obstacles and would facilitate the smooth conduct of Eid prayers at Eidgah, respecting the religious sentiments and rights of the people.

It had strongly urged that no attempt should be made to disallow the prayers, as witnessed on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, which caused widespread resentment and hurt among the people.

Mirwaiz, who visited Eidgah Srinagar today to review the arrangements and ground conditions, has expressed satisfaction that with the prevailing dry weather, the Eid congregation can be held smoothly. The Anjuman had also urged the Waqf Board to ensure all necessary arrangements for the occasion and appealed to the people to participate in large numbers, maintaining discipline and decorum.

The announcement has invited critical reactions from citizens, with people questioning the Waqf affairs for not completing the Eidgah repairs project.