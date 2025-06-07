No Dispute In NDA Seat Sharing For Bihar Polls, But Party Preparing For All 243 Seats: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi

By Dev Raj

Patna: Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi Saturday revealed that the seat-sharing formula in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly elections would be decided around July–August.

While stating that there was no dispute over seat distribution among the allies, Manjhi made it clear that his party was preparing for all 243 seats in the state.

"There is no dispute in the NDA over seat sharing. Its formula will be finalised by July or August. All parties will get enough seats to contest. As far as our party is concerned, we are preparing for all 243 Assembly seats in the state," Manjhi said, after arriving in Patna from Delhi.

Elaborating further, the Union MSME Minister said that the seat-sharing talks were yet to start.

"The talks are expected to happen next month (July) and the seat distribution will be finalised by August," Manjhi added.

Asked about his statements that his party is preparing for all seats, the octogenarian leader smiled and clarified, "We are doing so because other allies also have to contest. Our preparation will help them on their seats. We have to ensure the victory of our alliance. We have to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision."

Manjhi also took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming that just like Maharashtra, the elections in Bihar are also fixed.

"Rahul has already admitted defeat. People who admit defeat speak like this. It is election time, that is why Rahul Gandhi came to meet the family of 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi. We built the Atal Centre at his native place at Gehlaur in Gaya district, and we are now trying to get him the Bharat Ratna. Rahul didn't talk about any of this."

Reacting to the Muzaffarpur rape case and subsequent death of the victim allegedly due to negligence of the hospitals and doctors, Manjhi, who hails from the 'Musahar' (rat-eater) caste, counted among the Mahadalits, said, "We are deeply saddened by what happened to the Dalit girl. We have spoken to the government to ensure full compensation is provided to her family and strict action is taken against the culprits."

Manjhi pointed out that action has already been taken against the doctors of the concerned hospitals.

The Bihar polls are slated to be held around October–November this year. The term of the legislative Assembly ends on November 22.

The ruling-NDA in the state comprises of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJPR, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAMS, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) of Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha.

The alliance had fewer members in the 2020 Assembly polls. At that time, the JDU had contested 115 seats, BJP 110, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) 11, while the HAMS fought on seven seats. The LJPR contested as a rebel party on 134 seats, in an attempt to weaken the JDU strength and dominance.

On the other hand, the NDA reportedly opted for a new formula loosely based on the distribution of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the general elections, the BJP had contested on 17, JDU on 16, LJPR 5, while HAMS and RLM fought on one each. The bigger parties like the BJP and JDU could contest on around 100 seats each in the Assembly, and leave the rest 43 for the smaller parties. Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats and each Lok Sabha seat comprises of six Assembly constituencies on an average.