ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India List, I Checked,' Says Rahul Gandhi; BJP Hits Back

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 25, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi raked up controversy while speaking during a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Prayagraj, where he pressed for a nationwide "caste census". The former Congress claimed he found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among former Miss India winners. BJP countered the Congress leader saying his remarks were “divisive” and “full of falsehood”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Prayagraj (UP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners.

Gandhi made the remark during a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' here, while pressing for a nationwide "caste census". The former Congress chief said that without the participation of "90 per cent" of its people, the country cannot operate.

"I have checked the list of Miss India, which did not have any Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) or OBC women. Some will talk about cricket or Bollywood. No one will show the cobbler or plumber. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent," he said. "They will say Modiji embraced someone and we have become superpower. How have we become superpower when 90 per cent people has no participation?" he asked, attacking the mainstream media of the country.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that the BJP might say that he was trying to divide the country with his demand for a caste census. "We want to now how many in institutions, corporates, Bollywood, Miss India are from the 90 per cent. I am only saying that 90 per cent did not have 'bhagidari' and this should be checked," he said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s comment, BJP National spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari said his remarks were “divisive” and “full of falsehood”.

Responding to Rahul’s comments, BJP leader Amit Malviya, too, tagged a Congress post on X and questioned if people can find one one person from SC, ST or OBC community in the pictures. Taking a swipe at Rahul’s comments, the leader said, politics of “balak buddhi” (childish intelligence) is a “fraud”.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, too, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said: “Now, he wants reservations in Miss India competitions, films, sports! It is not only issue of “Bal Budhi”, but people who cheer him are – equally responsible too!” (With agency inputs)

Prayagraj (UP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners.

Gandhi made the remark during a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' here, while pressing for a nationwide "caste census". The former Congress chief said that without the participation of "90 per cent" of its people, the country cannot operate.

"I have checked the list of Miss India, which did not have any Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) or OBC women. Some will talk about cricket or Bollywood. No one will show the cobbler or plumber. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent," he said. "They will say Modiji embraced someone and we have become superpower. How have we become superpower when 90 per cent people has no participation?" he asked, attacking the mainstream media of the country.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that the BJP might say that he was trying to divide the country with his demand for a caste census. "We want to now how many in institutions, corporates, Bollywood, Miss India are from the 90 per cent. I am only saying that 90 per cent did not have 'bhagidari' and this should be checked," he said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s comment, BJP National spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari said his remarks were “divisive” and “full of falsehood”.

Responding to Rahul’s comments, BJP leader Amit Malviya, too, tagged a Congress post on X and questioned if people can find one one person from SC, ST or OBC community in the pictures. Taking a swipe at Rahul’s comments, the leader said, politics of “balak buddhi” (childish intelligence) is a “fraud”.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, too, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said: “Now, he wants reservations in Miss India competitions, films, sports! It is not only issue of “Bal Budhi”, but people who cheer him are – equally responsible too!” (With agency inputs)

Last Updated : 23 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP SLAMS RAHUL GANDHIDALIT MISS INDIARAHUL GANDHI ON MISS INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Britain Embraces 'Set-jetting' Trend: What Is It Exactly And Why Are Tourists So Eager To Add It To Their Itinerary?

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.