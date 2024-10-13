No Criminal History, No FIR: Alleged Involvement Of Two Uttar Pradesh Youth In Baba Siddique Murder Leaves Their Village In Shock

Bahraich: While the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Saturday night has left the city in shock, locals at Gandara village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich are perplexed after the names of two low-profile youth from the village surfaced in the murder case.

Dharmaraj Kashyap from Gandara is among the two assailants arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the Siddique's murder while Shiva Gautam alias Bal Kishun, another youth from the village is absconding in the case.

As a team of police raided the houses of the two youth in Gandara on Sunday to question the family members, locals are in disbelief over their involvement in a murder case.

According to the villagers, both the youths used to set up a cart on the track in Pune to earn a livelihood. Both had gone to Pune only a month ago to earn some extra bucks as per family and locals.

'My son was never involved in any wrongdoing': Shiva's mother Suman said that when she was sweeping outside the house in the morning when she heard some people whispering among themselves before coming to know about her son's alleged involvement in the murder case from her husband.

According to Shiva's father, his son had gone to Pune to earn some extra bucks eight days after Holi. Shiva has six siblings of whom three are boys. Shiva's mother said that her son has never been involved in any wrongdoing till date.

Dharamraj's mother Kushma said that she came to know about Dharamraj's alleged involvement in the case through the local police in the morning. She said that her son had gone to work as a scrap dealer in Pune only two months ago. Dharamraj has five brothers, of whom he is the youngest.

Zero Criminal History Leaves Police Puzzled: According to sources, Dharamraj and Shiv Kumar have no criminal history neither is there any case registered against any of them. Both belong to ordinary families leaving the villagers all the more perplexed when their names surfaced in the high profile murder case.

Several rounds fired from 9.9 mm pistol: According to the police, several rounds were fired from a 9.9 mm pistol at Siddique, which has been recovered by the police. A police officer said that the attackers shot Baba Siddiqui when people started bursting crackers during the Durga idol immersion procession due to which the locals did not hear the gunshots.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility: Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly taken responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Significantly, Siddique had received death threats 15 days ago. Earlier, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had threatened to kill Salman Khan's father Salim Khan. According to IANS, a day after Baba Siddiqui's murder, on Sunday, Mumbai Police confirmed the involvement of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the murder. The fatal attack took place near the office of Baba Siddiqui's son Zeeshan Siddiqui in Bandra East. Siddique was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he died.

Political career: Baba Siddiqui's political career started from student life. He was a member of the National Student Union of India Mumbai in 1977. In 1980, he was the General Secretary of Bandra Taluka of Bandra Youth Congress. He was a city councilor in Mumbai Municipal Corporation from 1993 to 2003 and a member of the Legislative Assembly from 1999 to 2004, 2004 to 2009 and 2009 to 2014. Siddique was also a minister in the state government from 2004 to 2008. He has been the President and Senior Vice President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. He joined the NCP after quitting the Congress.