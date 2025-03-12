No Conviction In Abetment Of Suicide Without Positive Proximate Act By Accused To Instigate: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that without a positive proximate act on the part of the accused to instigate or aid in committing suicide, conviction cannot be sustained, while acquitting four family members accused of abetting a man’s suicide by trapping him in a love scandal and blackmailing him for money.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan delivered the judgment on March 5. The deceased had left a suicide note, which was produced before the police 20 days after his death, claiming that the appellants had extracted money from him by blackmailing him with his photographs in a compromising position with one of the appellants. The note claimed that as the deceased became unable to withstand the same, he took the drastic step.

The bench noted: "Even if we take the suicide note as correct and genuine, we do not find any act of incitement on the part of the appellants proximate to the date on which the deceased committed suicide".

“No act is attributed to the appellants proximate to the time of suicide which was of such a nature that the deceased was left with no alternative but to commit suicide. In such circumstances, it cannot be said that any offence of abetment to commit suicide is made out against the appellants," said Justice Bhuyan, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said that abetment to commit suicide involves a mental process of instigating a person or intentionally aiding a person in the doing of a thing. “Without a positive proximate act on the part of the accused to instigate or aid in committing suicide, conviction cannot be sustained. Besides, in order to convict a person under Section 306 IPC, there has to be a clear mens rea to commit the offence," said Justice Bhuyan.

Citing Amudha versus State (2024), the bench said this court held that there has to be an act of incitement on the part of the accused proximate to the date on which the deceased committed suicide. It added that the act attributed should not only be proximate to the time of suicide but should also be of such a nature that the deceased was left with no alternative but to take the drastic step of committing suicide.

Citing Ramesh Kumar v. State of Chhattisgarh (2001), the bench said this court held that to ‘instigate’ means to goad, urge, provoke, incite or encourage to do ‘an act’. “To satisfy the requirement of ‘instigation’, it is not necessary that actual words must be used to that effect or that the words or act should necessarily and specifically be suggestive of the consequence”, it added.

An FIR was lodged by the deceased's wife before the Mehsana Taluka police station, Gujarat, on May 14, 2009. According to the prosecution, the deceased was found lying at his house and the people around him informed the wife that he had consumed poison. The wife said about a year ago, a case of misappropriation was registered against her husband in his office and her husband had told her that one cleaning worker, one of the four accused, in his office had trapped him in a love scandal and had started blackmailing him for money.

The wife said from the suicide note, it was apparent that the woman and her family members were blackmailing her husband after taking various photographs and videos of him with her in a compromising position. She stated that her husband had also stolen ornaments (jewellery) of her daughter and gave them to the accused, and it was for this reason that her husband had consumed poison.

Analysing the evidence tendered by the prosecution witness, the apex court noted that it would reveal that though the incident had occurred on April 25, 2009, the complaint was lodged by the wife on May 14, 2009, thus there being a delay of 20 days. “Though there is a GD entry on 25.04.2009, it appears that barring postmortem and inquest, no FIR was registered, and no other investigation was carried out by the police”, said the bench.

The bench said there are significant inconsistencies in the evidence of the prosecution witnesses regarding the occurrence, especially the statement of the wife of the deceased. The bench said such inconsistent testimony cast serious doubts about the veracity of the evidence of the prosecution witness (wife of the deceased).

“There is nothing on record to show recovery of any jewellery (ornaments) by the police from the accused persons. No signed cheques of the deceased or chequebook or passbook of the deceased were recovered and exhibited in court. In such circumstances, the very sub-stratum of the prosecution case that the accused persons were making illegal gain by blackmailing the deceased falls flat”, said the bench.

The bench said there is no recovery of any trace of the poison consumed by the deceased at the place of occurrence. “No bottle/container of such poison was recovered from the residence of the deceased. Moreover, the prosecution could not place before the court any material as to where from the deceased had procured the poison”, it noted.

The apex court set aside the judgments of the Gujarat High Court (December 2013) and the trial court (May 2011). The trial had convicted the four accused for abetment of suicide and sentenced them to five years imprisonment, which was upheld by the high court.