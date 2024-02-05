Loading...

No compromise on India's border security: Amit Shah

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 9:12 PM IST

No compromise on India's border security: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the previous governments have created many internal problems but BJP-led Modi government has successfully tackled the three internal security hotspots in its 10 years of rule. He asserted that his government will not compromise with India's border security.

New Delhi: The government wants friendly relations with all countries but it will not compromise with India's border security and the safety of its people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday. Shah also said that the Modi government has successfully tackled the three internal security hotspots -- 'Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas'? -- in its 10 years of rule.

"Our external and internal policy is clear. We want friendly relations with other countries. But there will be no compromise on the country's border security and the security of its people," he said while participating in a discussion on the subject 'Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India's Resilient Future' here. Shah said other countries have respected this policy of the government.

He said due to the appeasement policy, the previous governments have created many internal security problems. The three internal security hotspots of the country 'Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and LWE affected areas'? had come up due to the wrong policies of the previous government, he said. "These three hotspots were successfully brought under control by the Modi government and the areas were now part of India's development journey," he said.

Shah said terrorism and insurgency have left many dead and injured, and the government has taken action not only on terrorism but its ecosystem too. Giving an example, the home minister said there were over 2,600 organised stone pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir prior to the Modi government came to power and over 110 people lost their lives and more than 6,000 people were injured due to these incidents.

"Now there is not a single incident of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. There is zero stone pelting," he said. Shah also said that after the implementation of the newly enacted three criminal justice laws, these will be the most modern laws.

TAGGED:

Amit shahBoarder SecurityIndia SecurityBorder Tension

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.