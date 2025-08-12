No Coercive Steps Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no coercive action should be taken against the owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria. The bench passed the order after solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi government, requested the apex court to consider ordering no coercive steps.

"Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the owners on the ground that vehicles are 10 years old in respect of diesel vehicles and 15 years old in respect of petrol vehicles," the bench said.

Last month, the Delhi government had moved the Supreme Court against the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, arguing that the decision was not backed by any comprehensive scientific study or environmental impact assessment. Also, it stated that there is no data-driven evidence establishing that all diesel vehicles older than 10 years or petrol vehicles older than 15 years are uniformly polluting.

The state government’s application said, “To tackle pollution in the NCR region, a comprehensive policy is required which gives fitness certificate based on actual emission levels of individual vehicles as per scientific methods rather than implementing a blanket ban based solely on age of the vehicle.”

The state government said that a more rational evidence-based policy must replace the current arbitrary age cut-off, focusing on actual emissions and roadworthiness of the individual vehicles. “It is further submitted that most developed countries, including the European Union, Japan, the United States, and others, do not adopt blanket bans based solely on age of the vehicle, rather have a measured and sustainable approach to deal with the issue of Air Pollution and De-congestion of City Centres holistically”, said the application.

The state government contended that significant technological, legal and environmental developments have taken place since 2018, which warrant a re-examination of this decision by an expert body to form a structured and graded plan to tackle the issue of pollution.

The state government’s application sought to recall the apex court's October 29, 2018, order that upheld the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) initial directive.

Earlier, the apex court had directed the transport departments of states in the NCR that all diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old shall not ply in terms of order of the NGT.

"The vehicles which are more than 15 years old, will not be permitted to be parked in any public area, and they shall be towed away and challenged by the police in accordance with the law. This direction would be applicable to all vehicles without exception, that is, two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers, light vehicles and heavy vehicles irrespective of whether commercial or not," the NGT said in its November 26, 2014, order.