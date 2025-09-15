ETV Bharat / bharat

No Change In 10-Minute Restriction Of General Reservation Opening For Authorized Ticketing Agents: Railways

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the common end user and are not misused by unscrupulous elements, the Indian Railways has decided that, with effect from October 1, 2025, during the first 15 minutes of the opening of general reservation, reserved general tickets can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar-authenticated users.

As per a release, there shall, however, be no change in the timings of booking of general reserved tickets through computerized PRS counters of Indian Railways at present. There shall also be no change in the timings of the restriction of 10 minutes of the opening of general reservation during which authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways shall not be allowed to book opening day reserved tickets.