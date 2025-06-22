No Chance Of Modi Retiring At This Point In Time, Says Numerologist

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: The coming year is going to be full of challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he should be wary. This is the prediction made by numerologist Swetta Jumaani, who has also stated that 2025 is going to be a difficult year for everyone, with the world already witnessing wars, accidents and fire outbreaks. But India is unlikely to bear much loss.

Talking about Modi, she said that he is about to turn 76 next year and should be careful with his health and other things. Since his date of birth is September 17, 1950, he will face some obstacles when he turns 76. She said that he should be careful with his decisions. "I had predicted his electoral victory," she said while adding that there is no chance of his retiring as of now.

The numerologist has also stated that changing the city's name to Sambhaji Nagar would be more apt. She claimed that most of the predictions spelt by her in December about 2025 are coming true. At the same time, she said that she is wary about making predictions about the coming months.

She said that this is a year dominated by Mars, and everyone needs to control themselves. Based on numerology, Bharat’s number is 6, India's is 3, and it has been 78 years since independence. All these are favourable and hence there is not much threat to the country. She said, "The country will face the coming situations appropriately and its economy will be strengthened."

Stating that changing the name of Aurangabad was a good step that had been suggested by her 21 years ago, she said, "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is better in terms of numbers as compared to Aurangabad, but just Sambhaji Nagar would be more constructive." She said that there is a visible change in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in terms of modernity and development.

She has also predicted that investment in silver instead of gold will be more beneficial for the people. According to her, it would be better to invest in the solar and defence sectors soon.