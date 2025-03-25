'No Caution': Supreme Court Rules Willing And Repeated Hotel Excursions No Premise For Rape On False Promise Of Marriage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has quashed a criminal case lodged against a man for committing repeated rape upon a woman on false promise of marriage, saying the allegations of forceful intercourse on threat could not be made out.

The "allegation of forceful intercourse on threat and coercion is also not believable, given the relationship admitted between the parties and the willing and repeated excursions to hotel rooms", a top court bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran ruled.

The bench said on a reading of the statements made by the victim before the police, both the first information statement and that recorded later on, the court is not convinced that the sexual relationship admitted by both the parties was without the consent of the victim.

"That they were closely related and were in a relationship is admitted by the victim. The allegation is also of threat and coercion against the victim, to have sexual intercourse with the accused, which even as per the victim’s statement was repeated thrice in the same manner, when she willingly accompanied the accused to a hotel room," said the bench, in a judgment delivered on Monday.

The bench said the victim had also categorically stated that after the first incident and the second incident she was mentally upset, but that did not caution her from again accompanying the accused to hotel rooms.

The bench said there is no promise of marriage to coerce consent from the victim for sexual intercourse; as forthcoming from the statements made by the victim.

The bench said the promise if any was after the first physical intercourse and even later the allegation was forceful intercourse without any consent. It added that in all the three instances it was the allegation that the intercourse was on threat and coercion and there is no consent spoken of by the victim, in which case there cannot be any inducement found, on a promise held out. "The allegation of forceful intercourse on threat and coercion is also not believable, given the relationship admitted between the parties and the willing and repeated excursions to hotel rooms", said the bench.

The apex court delivered the verdict on an appeal filed by the man against refusal of the Madras High Court to entertain his plea under Section 482 CrPC. "We are not convinced that the sexual relationship admitted by both the parties was without the consent of the victim. That they were closely related and were in a relationship is admitted by the victim," the apex court said.

The bench said it has absolutely no doubt in our mind that the criminal proceedings initiated against the present appellant are nothing but an abuse of process of the court. "This is precisely a case where the high court should have interfered in exercise of its inherent and extraordinary powers under Section 482 of the CrPC. These proceedings cannot go on," it said.

The victim alleged that in April 2021, she accompanied the accused to a movie. She felt dizzy and they took a room in a hotel where there was an 'abrupt and unexpected' sexual intercourse, under coercion against her wish. She said the accused put his hand on her head, said that he would marry her.

It was alleged that on the pretext of discussing marriage, the accused again called her and she willingly accompanied him to the same hotel where they made entries in the register, falsifying their names. The victim claimed she wanted to talk about marriage, but the accused refused to talk about it till they had an intercourse.

The bench said at this stage also, there is no promise of marriage or any inducement thereby and the allegation was that the accused threatened her that he would not marry, if she did not have sexual intercourse with him and then forcibly had such intercourse. "These are mutually destructive contentions, since, if there is consent, there cannot be alleged forceful intercourse and it could only be contended that consent was obtained on misrepresentation or coercion," the bench said.

The victim claimed that after the three incidents, the complainant refused to pick up the telephone and when eventually contacted, he refused to solemnise their relationship by a valid marriage.