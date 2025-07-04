No Bridge, Children Cross River By Holding Hands To Reach School In Haryana

Yamunanagar: Children in Ghad area of Haryana's Yamunanagar district cross Boli river on foot with bags on their shoulder and holding each other's hands, to reach school as there's no bridge.

Alisha, who had set out for a journey on foot, said they have no other option as there is no bridge to cross the river. In order to reach school one has to cross the river on foot, she said. Echoing the same, her friend, Zulfan, said there is no school in their village so during the monsoons it becomes extremely difficult for them. The government should either open a school in the village or construct a bridge, Zulfan said.

The dangerous trek to school is a common scene during the rainy season. Officer-goers too have to commute in a similar manner every day. In order to go to the crematorium, people have to travel 10 kilometres on foot, including the risky river trek.

As heavy rains lashed parts of Haryana, water in many rivers rose to dangerous levels, inundating several villages. In the absence of a bridge over Boli river, the connectivity to 30 villages has been disrupted, leaving residents in trouble.

Rehman, a local resident said normally people cross the Boli river on foot without any difficulty but during the monsoons, the situation turns horrific. "With the river in spate following heavy rains, crossing it on foot becomes extremely dangerous. From students to office-goers and those going to the crematorium, there is no alternative other than crossing the river on foot. Building a bridge on this river has becoming essential," he said.

Officials of the district administration refused to comment on the issue.